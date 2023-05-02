Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock blends right in with your M1 iMac at $126 on Amazon (Reg. $150)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering one of the first chances this year to save on one of its latest Apple accessories. The new iMac USB-C Slim Dock hit the scene late last fall at the $150 price point, and now you can lock-in the best price we’ve ever seen from Amazon thanks to a $24 discount that drops pricing to $125.99 shipped. We’ve seen it sell for less once before Delivering a unique color-matched design to Apple’s latest M1 iMac, Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock has a unique footprint that rests on top of the desktop’s stand. Blending right in, it offers some side-mounted I/O like SD card readers as well as USB-C and USB-A ports. Then on the back you’ll find two more Type-A slots to go alongside the internal NVMe SSD enclosure. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at what to expect, too.

When you’re talking about M1 iMac accessories, you have got to mention the new and improved Backpack Shelf. This add-on is a fan-favorite around these parts at 9to5, and I recently put it to the test in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review. Walking away as impressed as we always do with Twelve South’s gear, this add-on will let you tidy up your workstation thanks to an aluminum shelf that clips right onto the M1 iMac’s stand. Perfect for stowing away hard drives, Thunderbolt docks, and more, this is an easy recommendation to start out your new Apple Silicon setup on the right foot.

As far as other workstation upgrades go, Anker’s new 12-in-1 USB-C hub and monitor riser is as versatile as they come. Perfect for Macs of all form-factors, be they portable offerings that can benefit from the 100W USB-C power passthrough or the more compact Mac mini that’ll rest underneath the stand. It’s now on sale for the first time, too, dropping to $225 to complement either of your other new desktop upgrades.

Satechi iMac USB-C Slim Dock features:

Exclusively designed for 2021 iMac (24-inch) models to add extra data storage space, extend your USB ports for fast data transfer and access to peripherals – all with a plug and play design. Gives you back your frequently used ports for convenient access to a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 data port (up to 10 Gbps), USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 data (up to 10 Gbps), 2 x USB-A 2.0 (up to 480 Mbps) and micro/SD card reader slots. USB ports do not support charging or CD readers, including Apple SuperDrive.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

