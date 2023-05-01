Anker’s new 12-in-1 USB-C hub and monitor riser drops to $225 with very first discount

Earlier this year, Anker launched a new versatile 2-in-1 desktop accessory that does double duty for MacBook workstations. The new 675 USB-C Docking Station Monitor Stand normally sells for $250, but is now on sale for the very first time courtesy of Anker’s official Amazon storefront. Clocking in at $25 off, today’s offer lands as the very first chance to save period as well as a new all-time low at $224.99 shipped. First revealed at CES, Anker then went on to officially ship the new accessory in February. Since then, it has trended at the full retail price, and now is landing on your desk for less. The 12-in-1 design comes centered around a 100W USB-C power passthrough port that turns a single cable from your MacBook into plenty of other I/O like a 4K 60Hz HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, and a whole host of USB-C and USB-A slots. All of that comes built into the monitor riser form-factor, that can elevate a display or iMac, with room underneath for your MacBook, Mac mini, and other gear. Anker then rounds out the package with a 7.5W Qi charger on the top to make the most of its footprint. We further explore what to expect from the package in our launch coverage, too. Head below for more.

If you can live without the monitor riser form-factor, Anker’s 555 USB-C 8-in-1 Hub at $63.74 is another option worth considering. Typically fetching $75, today’s offer is delivering the first chance to save in 2023, just like the model above. It clocks in at $11 off and is the best we’ve seen in a full calendar year. Anker’s 555 USB-C hub arrives with eight ports and a total 10Gb/s bandwidth. That enables you to take advantage of its 4K 60Hz HDMI output for driving a display from your MacBook, while also getting the most out of its USB-C data port.

A pair of USB-A slots are perfect for plugging in peripherals, with a Gigabit Ethernet slot also helping supplement your machine’s I/O. This hub can also handle sending 85W of power to your device, providing a single cable setup for charging your MacBook while also benefiting from all of the ports. It’s also bus-powered, for those times working away from a desk or power station.

Continuing those savings over to another form-factor, one of of Twelve South’s latest releases is also on sale. Seeing one of its first discounts, the new HiRise Pro MacBook stand is already a 9to5 favorite and now it’s dropping down to $82 from the usual $100 going rate to the second-best price yet. This provides an even more rigid experience for your desktop, with the added perk of a built-in MagSafe charger slot.

Anker USB-C Hub Monitor Stand features:

Equip your workstation with a 100W max USB-C upstream port (connect to laptop), 3 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, SD/microSD card slots, a 4K HDMI port, a wireless charging pad, and an Ethernet port. Stand your monitor on top of the docking station, and use the space underneath to store your keyboard, mouse, and other peripherals when you’re not using them. Note: This docking station only supports display via HDMI port

