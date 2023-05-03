Best prices ever hit Amazon’s note-taking Kindle Scribe with deals starting from $283

Amazon took to the stage last September to launch its next-generation tech including the updated, enhanced, and first-of-its-kind Kindle Scribe. The e-reader tablet comes in a similar form as the rest of the Amazon Kindles, but with the ability to take notes via an included stylus and more. Best of all, it has just hit its best prices ever. Alongside a number of other configurations and accessory bundles, you can now land the Kindle Scribe 16 GB with the Basic Pen (more on this below) at $282.99 shipped. Regularly $340, this is $57 off the going rate and the deepest price drop we have tracked since release. It is also only the third time it has gone on sale all year (these are typically short-lived price drops as well). Head below for more details.

Kindle Scribe deals – Best prices ever now live

Kindle Scribe is Amazon’s most feature-packed reader to date, allowing users to “read and write as naturally as you do on paper.” Users can handwrite notes on sticky notes inside of your favorite digital books, create notebooks, journals, and lists – “use the four brush types to write and sketch on included templates like lined paper, grid paper, checklists, and more.” All of which is joined by a 10.2-inch 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display with access to millions of books and USB-C charging.

You’ll also find some of the higher-end configurations with the upgraded pen marked down right now alongside some bundle offers:

And, as promised, here’s the differenced between the basic and premium pen options:

Kindle Scribe includes either a Basic or Premium Pen. Both give you more ways to use your Kindle than ever before. The Premium Pen has a dedicated eraser and a shortcut button, which can be assigned to seamlessly switch between pen, highlighter, and more.

While we are talking Amazon gear, dive into the now live price drops on its Echo Dot speakers starting from $30 as well as the nearly 30% discount we spotted this morning on its Luna wireless gamepad.

Kindle Scribe features:

Read and write as naturally as you do on paper – Features the world’s first 10.2” 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display and included Premium Pen.

Take notes within millions of titles in the Kindle Store – Handwrite thoughts on sticky notes in your favorite book with the included Premium Pen. Notes are automatically organized by book in one place, so you can browse, review, and export them via email.

Create notebooks, journals, and lists – Choose from a variety of included templates like lined paper, grid paper, checklists, and more.

Review documents and take notes digitally – Use the Kindle app or desktop web browser to import documents. Review and mark up PDF files or create sticky notes in Microsoft Word and other compatible documents. Export documents and notes via email.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!