All-time lows return on Amazon’s latest Echo Dot 5th Gen smart speakers from $30 (Reg. $50+)

Following up the spring Fire tablet sale that Amazon launched over the weekend, the retailer is back this Monday to offer the best prices yet across its collection of new Echo speakers. Just refreshed last fall, three of the new Echo Dot 5th Gen smart speakers are all marked down to all-time lows for only the third times yet. A favorite is the Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock at $39.99 shipped. Down from the usual $60 going rate, today’s offer lands at 33% off for only the second time this year. It’s $5 under our previous mention, as well. Amazon’s new Echo Dot 5th Gen arrives with much of the same spherical design we’ve seen in the past, but packs some improved tech to justify the refresh. Inside is a new sound system that makes this the best sounding Echo Dot to date with clearer vocals and deeper bass. The built-in LED display shows you the time, but now can also display weather stats, songs, alarms, and other info to complement all of the usual Alexa features. Head below for discounts on the other new Echo Dot 5th Gen models and more.

Other Echo Dot deals:

Also getting in on the savings to start a fresh week, Amazon also just launched a new spring Fire tablet sale. Delivering as much as 47% in savings across a litany of models from offerings for the kids, to refurbished condition listings and more, the savings all start from $55 this time around.

Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock features:

Enjoy an improved audio experience compared to any previous Echo Dot with Alexa for clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound in any room. The improved LED display shows you the time, alarms, weather, song titles and more. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and others or via Bluetooth throughout your home.

