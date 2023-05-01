All-time lows return on Amazon’s latest Echo Dot 5th Gen smart speakers from $30 (Reg. $50+)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmart Home
Reg. $50 $30

Following up the spring Fire tablet sale that Amazon launched over the weekend, the retailer is back this Monday to offer the best prices yet across its collection of new Echo speakers. Just refreshed last fall, three of the new Echo Dot 5th Gen smart speakers are all marked down to all-time lows for only the third times yet. A favorite is the Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock at $39.99 shipped. Down from the usual $60 going rate, today’s offer lands at 33% off for only the second time this year. It’s $5 under our previous mention, as well. Amazon’s new Echo Dot 5th Gen arrives with much of the same spherical design we’ve seen in the past, but packs some improved tech to justify the refresh. Inside is a new sound system that makes this the best sounding Echo Dot to date with clearer vocals and deeper bass. The built-in LED display shows you the time, but now can also display weather stats, songs, alarms, and other info to complement all of the usual Alexa features. Head below for discounts on the other new Echo Dot 5th Gen models and more.

Other Echo Dot deals:

Also getting in on the savings to start a fresh week, Amazon also just launched a new spring Fire tablet sale. Delivering as much as 47% in savings across a litany of models from offerings for the kids, to refurbished condition listings and more, the savings all start from $55 this time around.

Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock features:

Enjoy an improved audio experience compared to any previous Echo Dot with Alexa for clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound in any room. The improved LED display shows you the time, alarms, weather, song titles and more. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and others or via Bluetooth throughout your home.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

CORSAIR’s Voyager a1600 Ryzen 7 Gaming Laptop fal...
Anker’s new 12-in-1 USB-C hub and monitor riser d...
Oakley Members Event offers up to 40% off Holbrook, Rad...
Amazon offers $5 FREE credit with gift card purchases, ...
Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics 3-foot MFi Lightn...
OWC’s miniature all-metal Thunderbolt/USB portabl...
Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2 ANC earbuds see first disc...
Add the matte black Level Lock Touch to your HomeKit se...
Load more...
Show More Comments