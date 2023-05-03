Save 37% on ASUS’ ROG Gladius III Gaming Mouse at the second-best price of $56.50

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Gladius III Wired Gaming Mouse for $56.50 shipped. Normally going for $90, this 37% discount or solid $33.50 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked for this model with today’s deal coming within $6.50 of the all-time low. Unlike some wireless models out there, this gaming mouse uses a paracord lightweight cable so you can avoid snags and drag. The optical sensor integrated here can track up to 400 IPS with the ability to set DPI as high as 26K. You’ll also find the Push-Fit Switch Socket II within this mouse so you can swap out the switches used if they break or if you want a different feel. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more basic wireless gaming mouse, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $35. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99 grams. The G305 here comes equipped with Logitech’s Hero 12K optical sensor with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for another mouse option? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR Scimitar RGB Elite MMO Gaming Mouse marked down to $60, the second-best price to date. Whether you’re an MMO gamer or not, this mouse has a lot of function for your gaming setup. There are many customizable buttons are on the side of the mouse and they can be mapped to just about anything. You’ll also find the ability to turn the DPI up to 18,000 and find that there are Omron switches for the left and right clicks for added durability.

ASUS ROG Gladius III Wired Gaming Mouse features:

REVOLUTIONARY PERFORMANCE – With 19,000 dpi optical sensor the ROG Gladius III offers 1% deviation (tuned to 26,000 dpi) for near-zero latency and unrivaled precision. Comfortable for marathon gaming sessions with Push-Fit Switch Socket II design ensuring compatibility with both mechanical and Omron optical micro switches.

INSTANT ACTUATION – ROG Gladius III has a unique pivoted button design with zero gap between the mouse button and switch to ensure instantaneous actuation. In addition, tuned firmware filters out unintended mouse clicks for both mechanical and optical micro switches to give gamers an edge in competitive gaming.

PUSH-FIT SWITCH SOCKET II – An industry first, Push-Fit Switch Socket II design allows you to hot swap mice traditional 3-pin mechanical switches and the latest 5-pin Omron optical micro switches. Strengthened socket reduces shaking, providing consistent button clicks. With switches varying in feel and characteristics, this innovative socket design gives you the flexibility to select the switch that best suits your play style.

