My favorite gaming mouse, the 17-button CORSAIR Scimitar RGB Elite, is down to $60

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Scimitar RGB Elite MMO Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $70 lately, today’s $10 discount comes in at the second-best price that we’ve tracked in 2023 so far. In fact, this marks only the third time in the past few months that it’s fell to $60 or less period. Whether you’re an MMO gamer or not, this mouse has a lot of function for your gaming setup. We reviewed this mouse around two and a half years ago, and it’s still my daily gaming mouse personally. I love how many customizable buttons are on the side of the mouse and the fact that they can be mapped to just about anything. You’ll also find the ability to turn the DPI up to 18,000 and find that there are Omron switches for the left and right clicks for added durability. Want to learn how you can program this mouse to whatever game you play? Dive into our hands-on review before heading below to learn more.

Also on sale today is the CORSAIR M65 RGB Pro Gaming Mouse at $41.50. Sure, it doesn’t have 17 total programmable buttons like today’s lead deal, but it does have a similar, though slightly lower-end 12,000 DPI sensor that can be adjusted in single DPI steps. There’s also a tunable weight system so you can dial that in, and it does have eight customizable buttons that you can program to do whatever you need. Plus, there’s a sniper button that reduces sensitivity with a click to let you be more accurate on crucial shots.

Plug your new mouse into CORSAIR’s Voyager a1600 Ryzen 7 gaming laptop that’s on sale for $500 off right now. Down to $1,500, this laptop delivers solid gaming performance thanks to its Ryzen 7 CPU and RX 6800M GPU, which powers the 16-inch 2560×1600 16:10 240Hz display so you can enjoy high frame rate gaming anywhere you go.

CORSAIR Scimitar RGB Elite MMO Gaming Mouse features:

The SCIMITAR RGB ELITE levels up your gameplay with 17 fully programmable buttons for advanced macros or remaps. A patented Key Slider control system lets you reposition the 12 mechanical side buttons for optimal comfort whatever your grip, and a native 18, 000 DPI optical sensor adjustable in 1 DPI resolution steps enables highly accurate and customizable tracking.

