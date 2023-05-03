Eve Outdoor Cam surveils your yard with HomeKit this spring at $220 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering the Eve Outdoor Cam with HomeKit for $219.96 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $250, you’re now looking at $30 in savings to mark the lowest price since the beginning of the year. It did drop $20 less back in January, but today’s offer is the second-best discount of 2023. Having just launched last summer, the new Eve Outdoor Cam brings HomeKit Secure Video to your Siri setup with a weather-resistant design that can be mounted just about anywhere. It features a 1080p sensor on top of its motion alerts and two-way audio, and also arrives with a 157-degree field of view. Rounding out the security features, there’s a built-in dimmable floodlight for adding some extra protection to your home. Get the full scoop on what to expect in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature. Then head below for more.

The indoor Eve Cam on the other hand will provide HomeKit Secure Video support for less, albeit without the outdoor-ready design. It’s also not on sale, but the more affordable $150 price tag means that you’re walking away with much of the same 1080p recording capabilities and compatibility with Siri for less. It still has one of the more aesthetically-pleasing designs on the market for a smart home camera, too. You can learn more in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature.

As far as other gear for your HomeKit setup goes, the second-best price of the year just landed on Nanoleaf’s popular HomeKit Lines lights at $170. Dropping down from the usual $200 going rate, you’re looking at a more ambient way to upgrade your Siri setup, with a modular design that can be used to create a number of patterns up on your wall. That’s of course alongside all of the other gear in our smart home guide.

Eve Outdoor Cam features:

Keep a close eye on your home around the clock, and receive rich notifications on your iPhone when something is up. Eve Outdoor Cam is designed exclusively for Apple HomeKit Secure Video, built from the ground up to keep your data secure; end-to-end encryption of live and recorded video. 10-day recording history – capture any motion or distinguish between people, pets, vehicles, or packages.

