Gerber’s premium Dual-Force Multitool upgrades your summer EDC at new low of $96

Amazon is offering the Gerber Dual-Force Multitool for $96 shipped. Down from $130, today’s deal comes in at 26% off the normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. In fact, this is the first time it’s dropped under $100 there too. If you don’t have a multitool in your EDC, it’s time to add one. I picked up a more premium multitool like the Dual-Force way back in 2019, and it’s on my side basically anytime I leave the house. The Dual-Force provides twice the jaw strength and twice the force thanks to its layered constructions. There’s an adjustable 2-position slip joint jaw as well as extra large teeth to easily grab anything you come across. On top of that, there’s a center-axis bit driver, plane edge knife blade, fine/coarse file, a saw, and more here. Keep reading for additional information.

The Kershaw Shuffle Folding Pocket Knife is perfect if you just need a simple compact blade to slip into a pocket. It comes in at $22 on Amazon and delivers a folding design as well as a deep pocket clip for discreet carry. On top of that, the 2.4-inch blade is made from 8Cr13MoV and finished with matte black wash for corrosion resistance.

Don’t forget to check out our tools guide for other great EDC gear to pick up as we head toward summer. For starters, we have a retractable utility knife on sale for just $3 which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for it. In addition to that, there’s also Smith & Wesson’s ultra-compact Benji pocket knife which is down to $16, a 2023 low that we’ve tracked. So, if you’re looking for ways to outfit either your EDC or DIY kit, then be sure to check out our landing page.

Gerber Dual-Force Multitool features:

For tough jobs, it’s often easier to head back to the toolbox for a proper set of pliers—until now. The Dual-Force isn’t your average multi-tool, boasting layered constrution to provide 2x the jaw strength and 2x the force to manhandle any task put in front of it. The adjustable 2-position slip joint jaw and extra-large teeth grasp firmly onto a variety of fasteners and apply unparalleled control. Additional features include a center-axis bit driver, plain edge knife blade, fine/coarse file, saw, and additional bit storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!