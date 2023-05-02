Everyone might as well keep a retractable utility knife on hand to open Amazon packages for $3

Amazon is offering the Olympia Tools Retractable Utility Knife for $2.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a $14.50 normal going rate, you’d spend at least $8 at Amazon for a similar model. This also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this utility knife. Perfect for opening packages, cutting down boxes, or anything else, this pocket knife uses a replaceable blade so that way you can easily swap it out when things get dull. There’s a handy retraction mechanism which allows you to pull the blade into the knife when not being used and also step it out in increments depending on if you’re just cutting tape or tearing through packaging with the whole blade. Plus, at just $3, it’s hard not to have one (or a few) of these stationed around the house for opening your Amazon packages when they come in.

Like we said, this is about as low-cost as it gets for a package opening knife. However, if you pick up this 8-pack of utility blades for $7, you’re effectively paying under $1 each for the knives. Up front it might take a little more cash, but for what it takes to get two of the Olympia knives, you’re getting eight here. So, if you really need a lot of knives, this is your best option.

Do you need a blade that’s safe for little fingers around the house? Well, Slice is made just for that. It uses a ceramic blade that’s designed to cut through tape and packages, but not your finger. Right now, Slice’s carton cutter is on sale for $8.50, which marks the first discount of 2023 that we’ve tracked making this deal the perfect time to pick it up.

Cut through any surface with this high performance utility knife. It features a retractable blade with easy push-button retraction for safe and efficient use. This knife features a comfort thumb pad that gives you a stable blade hold, ensuring easy handling and grip. It also offers blade storage in the handle for safe & easy access. Our durable and long-lasting tools help you with home, garage & industrial projects. With professional-grade quality, easily repair & fix issues with our tool cabinet essentials.

