Get the karaoke going this summer with Sony’s LED X-Series party speaker at $199 (Reg. $348+), more from $98

We have spotted some notable price drops on some of Sony’s Bluetooth speaker releases to get you ready for summer get-togethers, trips to the beach, and more. First up, Amazon is now offering the Sony SRS-XG500 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Boombox Party-Speaker for $199 shipped. This one launched at $448 last summer and fetches as much as $498 at Amazon where it is now at least $249 off the going rate. Today’s deal also marks a new Amazon all-time low for the best price we can find. It packs a pair of woofers, two tweeters, alongside a 30-hour battery life alongside a subtle LED ring light for ambiance. The IP66 water-resistant and dustproof design will keep things safe outdoors this spring and summer and you’ll even find a mic/guitar input around back to crank up the jam sessions and karaoke action. Dive into our hands-on review of the X-Series lineup and head below for more Sony speaker deals.

More Sony Bluetooth speaker deals:

Be sure to also check out Anker’s new Soundcore Motion X600 and the launch price drop we are still tracking. And for something more intelligent, ongoing price drops on Amazon’s Echo lineup are where you need to be. Including the latest-generation Echo Dot model, you’ll also find some smaller and previously-available variants starting from just $20. Everything is organized for you right here.

Sony SRS-XG500 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Boombox Speaker features:

Big sound with two woofers, two tweeters, and X-Balanced Speakers for powerful bass and crisp sound

IP66 water resistant and dustproof design

Up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging

Lightweight design with carry handle for easy portability. Speaker measures approximately 18.11” x 10.07” x 8.46” and weighs 12.32 pounds.

Unleash your inner pop star with mic/guitar rear input

Connect and stream music easily with Bluetooth

