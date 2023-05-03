Best price of the year takes $100 off Apple’s latest M1 Max Mac Studio

Apple’s new M2 Mac mini models have been stealing the spotlight as of late because of the affordable price tags, but for those who need even more power the Mac Studio is your best bet. Luckily, we’re tracking only the second discount of the year today courtesy of authorized Apple retailer Expercom, which is dropping the the entry-level M1 Max configuration down to $1,899.05 shipped. Normally fetching $1,999, you’re looking at the first discount in 2 months and a match of the 2023 low. There are also some discounts on elevated capacities at up to $300 off.

Apple’s all-new Mac Studio arrives as the most powerful M1 machine yet thanks to a series of redesigns both inside and out. For starters, there is the much taller form-factor that sits in the same footprint as Apple’s other desktop headless Macs. That enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Then there’s the M1 Max chip and its 10-core design at the center of the package for improved performance. And with a report from last week that Apple is unlikely to make an M2 version anytime soon, there’s some added peace of mind that this discount isn’t preceding the reveal of a newer version. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

On the more affordable side of Apple’s desktop lineup, the new M2 Mac mini is at the opposite end of the spectrum. You’ll find an even more compact design to complement the entry-level Apple Silicon chip and a price tag that much more conducive to starting out with macOS at $557. It won’t offer quite as flagship-worthy performance as the lead deal, but should be perfect for finally trying out the even newer M2 chip at the desktop.

As far as all of the day’s other best price cuts from our favorite Cupertino company, our Apple guide is packed with a fresh batch of markdowns for the work week. On tap so far now that we’re halfway through the week, we have some notable offers across the latest devices, accessories, and more.

Apple Mac Studio features:

Introducing Mac Studio. A remarkably compact powerhouse that fits right on your desk with advanced connectivity for your studio setup. Choose the ferociously fast M1 Max or all-new M1 Ultra—the most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer.

