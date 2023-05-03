Drop WD’s 2TB USB 3.2 My Passport portable SSD in your EDC at the $138 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Solid-State Drive in three colors for $137.99 shipped. Still carrying a bloated regular price of $240 at Best Buy where it is now on sale for $140, today’s deal returns the silver, red, and gold model back down to the Amazon all-time low. This is a couple bucks under our previous mention and now matches the current pricing on the popular 2TB Samsung T7 as well as coming in at over $10 under the SanDisk Extreme model. And for folks that prefer the straight WD branding, this is a solid option that moves at up to 1,050MB/s with shock and vibration resistance alongside the ability to withstand drops up to 6.5-feet. The USB 3.2 Gen-2 support is also joined by USB-C connectivity and 256-bit AES hardware encryption. More details below.

If you can make do with a 1TB solution, the deal we are now tracking on Samsung’s USB 3.2 T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD is definitely worth a look. I certainly came away impressed after going hands-on for launch day last year and you can now score one at a new $75 Amazon all-time low. At $5 under our previous mention, this one delivers similar specs as the model above with a rubberized shell that will keep things safe in your bag, out in the field, and more. Get a closer look right here.

Looking for something even smaller to slide into your EDC this spring and summer? The wonderful OWC, all-metal miniature portable SSD measures out at the size of a typical flash drive and is now also sitting at its best prices ever. Starting at $70 shipped, all of the details you need on this deal are waiting right here and be sure to check out our hands-on review for a complete breakdown of what to expect.

WD 2TB My Passport SSD Portable SSD features:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on reading speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!