Drop WD’s 2TB USB 3.2 My Passport portable SSD in your EDC at the $138 Amazon low

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesWD
Reg. $169 $138
WD 1TB My Passport SSD

Amazon is now offering the WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Solid-State Drive in three colors for $137.99 shipped. Still carrying a bloated regular price of $240 at Best Buy where it is now on sale for $140, today’s deal returns the silver, red, and gold model back down to the Amazon all-time low. This is a couple bucks under our previous mention and now matches the current pricing on the popular 2TB Samsung T7 as well as coming in at over $10 under the SanDisk Extreme model. And for folks that prefer the straight WD branding, this is a solid option that moves at up to 1,050MB/s with shock and vibration resistance alongside the ability to withstand drops up to 6.5-feet. The USB 3.2 Gen-2 support is also joined by USB-C connectivity and 256-bit AES hardware encryption. More details below. 

If you can make do with a 1TB solution, the deal we are now tracking on Samsung’s USB 3.2 T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD is definitely worth a look. I certainly came away impressed after going hands-on for launch day last year and you can now score one at a new $75 Amazon all-time low. At $5 under our previous mention, this one delivers similar specs as the model above with a rubberized shell that will keep things safe in your bag, out in the field, and more. Get a closer look right here

Looking for something even smaller to slide into your EDC this spring and summer? The wonderful OWC, all-metal miniature portable SSD measures out at the size of a typical flash drive and is now also sitting at its best prices ever. Starting at $70 shipped, all of the details you need on this deal are waiting right here and be sure to check out our hands-on review for a complete breakdown of what to expect. 

WD 2TB My Passport SSD Portable SSD features:

  • Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on reading speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors
  • Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption
  • Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)
  • Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best prices ever hit Amazon’s note-taking Kindle ...
Anker 100W Charging Station with retractable USB-C cabl...
Shark’s regularly $600 IQ Robot Vac with Self-Emp...
Alo Yoga is offering a rare flash sale with 30% off sit...
Pick up Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 9 in Fores...
Best price of the year takes $100 off Apple’s lat...
Amazon Pet Day 2023 live with deals on tech, cameras, t...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Hyperforma, A...
Load more...
Show More Comments