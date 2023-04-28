Samsung’s USB 3.2 T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD returns to $80 Amazon low with this coupon

While the 2TB variant is still on sale for $130, Amazon is now offering the Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive down at $79.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This model launched almost exactly a year ago today at $135 shipped and now carries a regular price of $110 directly from Samsung where it’s on sale for $90. Today’s deal returns the blue model back to its Amazon all-time low pricing marking one of the best chances to land the brand’s latest portable SSD yet. This one is much the same as the standard T7 (also currently down at $80) that released a couple years prior but with a smaller footprint, an updated ridged shell for grip, and a rubberized exterior for protection. Features include up to 1,050MB/s speeds, USB 3.2 Gen2 support, USB-C connectivity, and an IP65 rating to protect against water, dust, and more. Get a complete breakdown in our hands-on review and head below for more.

If you’re looking to get into the portable SSD game for less, the ongoing price drops on Crucial’s X8 line are certainly worth a look. The specs are nearly identical to the T7 Shield above, just with a slightly less rugged shell and pricing is now starting at the $72 shipped Amazon low in the 1TB capacity.

If you’re looking to go pro however, the up to $100 in savings now live on SanDisk’s high-end Extreme model with 4TB of storage is worth a look. Now down at $300, everything you need to know about this deal is waiting in this week’s coverage. What’s another notch up from there you ask? The newer SanDisk G40-PRO that clocks in at 2,700MB/s with Thunderbolt connectivity is where you need to be. We went hands-on earlier this year and you can scope it out right here.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD features:

Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust and Water resistance. Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects. Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water and dust with an IP65 rating; The rugged design and advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to even endure a 9.8 foot drop.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!