Add two meross HomeKit Wi-Fi LED light bulbs to your smart home for $17 at Amazon (29% off)

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering a 2-pack of its HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulbs priced at $16.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the normal $24 going rate, today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve seen in over six months. In fact, the last time we saw the bulbs offered for close to this price was back in September. Designed to work with all three major smart home platforms, these bulbs connect directly to your Wi-Fi network and deliver compatibility with Alexa, Assistant, and even Siri through HomeKit. This means they work without a hub making setup simple and you’ll find the bulbs are both dimmable and programmable. Whether you’re wanting to automate lights turning on in the morning and off in the evening, or just are looking for ways to use your voice assistant to turn the master bedroom lights off with a command instead of a switch, these bulbs are up to the task. Keep reading for more.

It’s hard to beat the price of today’s lead deal for smart bulbs. In fact, TP-Link’s Kasa RGB LED Bulb 2-pack costs $20 at Amazon. Without HomeKit support, you’ll find that these bulbs only pair to Alexa and Assistant, though RGB coloring is added into the mix for a few dollars more. But, if it’s budget-friendly bulbs that you’re after, then the meross deal above takes the cake for sure.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking a 4-pack of meross RGBWW LED light bulbs on sale for $24 right now. For $7 more than the today’s lead deal, you’ll get four smart RGBWW bulbs to install throughout your home. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to upgrade your house as we march toward summer in a few months.

meross 2-pack HomeKit LED Light Bulb features:

Voice Control: meross smart light bulb compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa Echo, Echo dot, and SmartThings. Just issue a voice command to turn on/off or dim/brighten the smart bulb, and enjoy the convenience and comfort of smart lighting. (e.g. “Hey Siri, dim living room light to 30%”).

