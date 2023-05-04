Put 100W in your pocket with this 6-in-1 charging cable, now $22 (Reg. $39)

From your laptop to your earbuds, every device has different charging requirements. To make life simpler, the InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable lets you swap between connectors in seconds. You can get it today for only $21.99 (Reg $39) over at 9to5Toys Specials.

Forgetting an important charging cable is an easy way to spoil your day. At best, you might have to switch off your device or ask around to borrow a cable. At worst, you might not be able to make an essential call.

The X Max cable from InCharge essentially solves these problems for good. In one cable, you have everything you need to charge laptops, tablets, phones, earbuds, and even some smartwatches.

This level of versatility is all down to interchangeable connectors. At one end, you can switch between USB and USB-C. At the other end of the cable, you can choose from Lightning, USB-C, and Micro-USB. This means you have six different combinations in total.

Rated at 100W, the X Max can carry enough power for pretty much any portable machine. It delivers up to 18W for rapid iPhone charging, and the cable offers data transfer speeds up to 480Mbps.

In terms of physical design, the X Max cable is five feet long and very durable. Aramid fibers help to protect the braided copper wire from bending and heat, and TPU cable guards add some extra strength.

The InCharge X range previously earned over $765,000 in crowdfunding on IndieGoGo, and the X Max has a rating of 4 stars on Amazon.

Order now for just $21.99 to grab this versatile cable at 43% off MSRP.

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!