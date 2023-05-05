Add the compact ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL mechanical keyboard to your desk at $92.50

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard on sale for $92.61 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $110 at Amazon typically, you’ll find that today’s deal marks the best price we’ve seen for this model since early March and is the third-lowest of the year so far. This compact gaming keyboard ditches the tenkey on the righthand side to take up less space on your desk. Packing Cherry MX Red linear mechanical switches, you’ll find that this keyboard packs anti-ghosting and an aluminum top plate for added durability. It connects to your computer with a detachable USB-C cable, has a larger left CTRL key for FPS games, and also features a toggle to go between function keys and media controls easily. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up this large desk pad for your setup. It stretches 35.4 by 15.7 inches in size and covers the majority of your desk’s surface. Delivering a slick place for your new mouse to glide across, and also protecting (and cushioning) your new keyboard’s bottom, this pad comes in at just $17 on Amazon, making it budget-friendly as well.

Speaking of PC gaming, did you see the deal we found on AMD’s top-tier RX 7900 XTX? Well, it’s on sale below $1,000 for the first time ever right now. Down to $950, this graphics card is designed for premium gaming setups and is sure to take your PC to the next level. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your desk setup with new gear.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL Gaming Keyboard features:

ROG Strix Scope TKL Deluxe wired mechanical RGB gaming keyboard for FPS games, with Cherry MX switches, aluminum frame, ergonomic wrist rest, and Aura Sync lighting. The compact and frameless design of ROG Strix Scope TKL Deluxe is ideal for minimalists, or those who simply need more space. The keyboard comes with a detachable cable, making it easier and safer to stow and carry in a backpack. The Type-C cord also doubles as a charging lead for mobile devices while on the go.

