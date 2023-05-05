AirPods 3 are an even better value with Spatial Audio, ‘Hey Siri’, more from $125 (Reg. $169)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with Wired Charging Case for $149.99 shipped. Normally fetching $169, you’re looking at a rare chance to bring home the brand’s latest releases without paying full price. The $19 in savings match our previous mention from over a month ago, and land at the best price of 2023. You could also head over to Best Buy and score an in-house refurbished model at $124.99 to lock-in some added savings at $34 off, too, and marking a new all-time low.

Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds originally launched back in October of 2021 and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case last fall that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Circling back to the charging case, there’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel when you’ve worked through the 30 hours of listening time. Head below for more.

As notable as some of the new inclusions this time around are, there’s still something to be said for just how good of a value the previous-generation AirPods 2 still are. These are a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game, even if you’re missing out on the Spatial Audio support. Even so, the $99 price tag may deliver enough in the way of added savings to be worth those trade-offs.

The work week is coming to an end today, as Friday rolls in a fresh batch of new discounts. As far as all of the weekend’s best offers are concerned, our Apple guide is packed with all of the most notable ways to save from our favorite Cupertino company and beyond.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!