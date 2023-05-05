LG’s 2022 Gram 14-inch i5/512GB Laptop falls $503 to a new all-time low price of $747

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model LG Gram 14-inch i5/8GB/512GB Laptop for $746.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,250, this 40% discount or solid $503 price drop marks a new all-time price we’ve tracked for this system. Today’s deal also beats our previous low mention by $50. Though this laptop comes equipped with the previous-generation Intel 12th Gen i5-1240P processor and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the LG Gram is a very capable machine for on-the-go office work even with its compact size. The included 512GB NVMe SSD storage will ensure you have fast access to all your programs and files. The 14-inch 1920×1200 IPS display comes with 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% of the sRGB. You’ll even have access to Windows Hello with the 1080p IR webcam, a full HDMI 2.0 output, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, a microSD card slot, and a headphone output. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

While the I/O here is more than enough for some people, having access to more expansion while at home would be nice to have. Be sure to check out the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Mini Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $180. You will get access to either dual 4K60Hz outputs or a single 8K30Hz display with the downstream USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside a USB-A port. This dock will also provide 85W of Power Delivery so your machine stays powered as well.

Looking to switch to Apple Silicon instead? We’re currently tracking a collection of certified refurbished iMacs with the latest 24-inch M1 iMac 8-core GPU model marked down to $980, one of the best prices to date. Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick.

2022 LG Gram 14-inch i5/8GB/512GB Laptop features:

14″ WUXGA IPS Display With DCI-P3 99%. A screen that can make your visions come to life with and a bold DCI-P3 99% color gamut* to add a realistic touch to graphics. (*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%)

Intel Evo Platform Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor and Iris Xe Graphics. A powerful processor with impressive with Iris Xe graphics, built to carry you through work, studies, and surfing the web.

Full HD IR Webam: Stay connected Full HD video quality and built-in AI sound technology that filters out background noise so you can always look and sound your best.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!