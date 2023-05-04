Save $519 on Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac in latest cert. refurb Woot sale at $980, more

Woot’s latest Apple sale is now going live today, with a collection of certified refurbished iMacs getting the spotlight. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our favorite of the batch drops Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac down to $979.99 for the elevated 8-core GPU configuration. Normally selling for $1,499, today’s offer arrives at the best price we’ve ever seen in one of seven colors. It’s $519 off in total, and clocks in at $20 below our previous mention.

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A must-have accessory for Apple’s latest M1 iMac is also on sale today, too. Blending right into your shiny new all-in-one device, Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock has a matching design that on top of being made of aluminum, is crafted to pair perfectly with the stand of Apple’s desktop. Now down to one of the best prices of the year, the usual $150 price tag has dropped down to $126 at Amazon.

Woot is also marking down an assortment of other desktop Macs today as part of the promotion, all of which include the same 90-day warranty as the M1 models above. You’ll want to browse through the entire assortment right here, with the savings lasting a bit longer than the usual 1-day sales we tend to see from Woot. Regardless, at these prices, stock isn’t likely to stick around for long even if the discounts are going to be live through the next few days.

Then for all of today’s other best deals, be sure to keep it locked to our Apple guide.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

