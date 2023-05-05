Upgrade your home with ULTRALOQ’s U-Bolt Pro 6-in-1 Bluetooth Smart Lock at $126.50

The official ULTRALOQ Amazon storefront is currently offering its U-Bolt Pro 6-in-1 Keyless Biometric Bluetooth Smart Lock for $126.65 shipped. Normally going for $149, this 15% discount or solid $22.50 price drop marks a return to the second-best price to date while coming within $1.50 of the all-time low. This 6-in-1 lock brings a built-in fingerprint scanner alongside the ability to unlock via a smartphone over Bluetooth, including both auto proximity and shake-to-open options to your front door. You’ll also have a mechanical key as a backup if you ever need to get in without electronic means. The companion app will allow you to set up temporary unlock options for guests as well as enable automatic locking when you leave the door. The unit also features an IP65 weather- and dust-proof design with a lifetime mechanical warranty. Head below for more.

While this will add smart lock functionality to your door, you may just want a camera instead. In that case, you could grab the TP-Link Kasa Smart Video Doorbell with Chime for $45. This doorbell captures 2K video and can record it to either the local microSD card or to the cloud with the Kasa Care subscription. Using AI, the doorbell can automatically detect when a person is at your door and not the neighbor’s dog. IR night vision allows you to see up to 30 feet from the doorbell as well. The wireless chime simply plugs into a wall outlet and will notify anyone in the home when the bell is rung. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, locks, cameras, and more. Looking to add some camera’s to monitor your property? We’re currently tracking the 3-pack of Arlo Essential Outdoor Wireless Spotlight Cameras marked down to $200, the all-time Amazon low price. If you have plans to head out on vacation this summer, then be sure your home is properly secure before leaving. Arlo’s Essential security cameras capture 1080p footage and feature a 130-degree field of view which means you’ll be able to see everything the camera is aimed at easily. On top of that, there’s color night vision, smart alerts, and a built-in LED floodlight to illuminate your yard at night. Plus, the built-in microphone and speaker allows you to have a conversation with those on the other end of the camera.

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro 6-in-1 Smart Door Lock features:

Auto Lock and Auto Unlock: Smart Lock automatically locks as you leave and unlocks when you arrive at your door with your smartphone in your pocket. 360° Live Fingerprint ID. Just one touch to unlock your smart lock. No more fumbling around for keys. Stores up to 100 fingerprints. Up to 50 customizable 4-8 digit codes for backup.

Certified Highest Security and Durability: ANSI/BHMA A156.36 Commercial Grade 1. Proven for up to 35 times strength of standard residential locks along with a 7 times longer lifespan. IP65 rated dust and weatherproof external Smart Lock built to withstand heat and cold.

6-in-1 Keyless Entry Smart Lock: Touch and Go 360° Fingerprint ID + Anti-peep Keypad + Smartphone + Auto Unlock + Shake to Open + Mechanical Key

