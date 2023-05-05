Zagg takes 20% off popular Apple chargers and accessories in sitewide Mother’s Day sale

If mom could use a tech upgrade this year, Zagg has your back. Its annual Mother’s Day sale is now going live, taking 20% off its entire collection of Apple accessories in the process. Spread out between its stable of iPhone chargers, iPad keyboards, and new releases, today’s sale matches the best discounts of the year with the price automatically applying at checkout. Shipping is free across the board, too. Amongst all of the different ways to save, our top pick is on one of the brand’s latest releases. The new mophie powerstation pro AC just hit the scene earlier this year and is now on sale for one of the first times. Dropping to $159.96, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings from the usual $200 going rate. This is only the third notable discount we’ve seen to date, while coming within $10 of the all-time low. Get a closer look below the fold.

This capable portable power station just launched at the end of February and arrives as the most capable of its new lineup. Those models are also on sale, but the flagship offering with a massive 27,000mAh battery is what really catches our eye. It packs a 100W AC outlet alongside a 60W USB-C PD port into a recycled plastic shell, which are then complemented by a secondary USB-C and USB-A slot. We break down everything else to expect from the experience in our launch coverage.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here. There are pages full of iPhone 14 chargers, cases, screen protectors, and other accessories for Apple’s latest up for grabs with 20% in savings attached.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Anker, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs now live as we head into the weekend.

mophie powerstation pro AC features:

The powerstation pro AC is your ultimate power solution for all your devices. Access up to 130W of combined power from four ports—AC, USB-C, USB-C, and USB-A.1 Charge multiple devices at once like your laptop, phone, camera batteries, or electrical devices like a fan. The USB-C PD port provides fast-charging power. Tuck the powerstation pro AC in your bag, or use the carry strap, so you’ve got loads of back-up power wherever you go.

