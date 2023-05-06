Save 40% on CORSAIR’s K55 PRO LITE RGB Membrane Gaming Keyboard at a new $30 low

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR K55 PRO LITE RGB Wired Membrane Gaming Keyboard for $29.99 shipped. Normally going for $50, this 40% discount or solid $20 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this keyboard model. This is also only the second discount to date. This keyboard features IP42 dust and water resistance for when those accidents during intense gaming moments occur so you’re not out of a keyboard. You’ll also have six dedicated macro/hotkey buttons that can be configured in the Elgato Stream Deck software to assist you while gaming or streaming. CORSAIR’s iCUE software will also give you control over the RGB backlighting zones on the keyboard with different presets available for you to choose from. Rounding out this keyboard are dedicated media control keys so you can change songs and adjust the volume without leaving your game. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash and just need a keyboard, check out the Amazon Basics Matte Black Wired Keyboard for $11.50. It really doesn’t get more basic than this. You get everything you’d expect from a full-sized keyboard with a number pad and all. There are media controls with the keyboard so you can pause, play, skip, and adjust the volume on the fly. As mentioned before, this keyboard is as basic as it gets.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals and releases of PC hardware and peripherals. Want to game with a mechanical keyboard instead? We’re currently tracking the ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $92.50, the third-best price of the year. This compact gaming keyboard ditches the tenkey on the righthand side to take up less space on your desk. Packing Cherry MX Red linear mechanical switches, you’ll find that this keyboard packs anti-ghosting and an aluminum top plate for added durability. It connects to your computer with a detachable USB-C cable, has a larger left CTRL key for FPS games, and also features a toggle to go between function keys and media controls easily.

CORSAIR K55 PRO LITE RGB Wired Membrane Gaming Keyboard features:

Dynamic RGB Backlighting: Light up your desktop with six onboard lighting effects, assign a color to each lighting zone, or program your own vibrant lighting effects across five RGB lighting zones with CORSAIR iCUE software.

Six Dedicated Macro Keys: Activate functions, shortcuts, or keypresses in just one stroke with six dedicated macro keys, easily set up through CORSAIR iCUE software, or use instant streaming commands through Elgato Stream Deck software.

Dust and Spill-Resistant Design: IP42-rated protection guards against accidents so your gameplay never has to stop.

