Acer’s 49-inch Curved 1440p 120Hz Gaming Monitor returns to second-best price of $800

Amazon is currently offering the Acer EI491CUR 49-inch Curved 1440p 120Hz Gaming Monitor for $799.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,100, this 27% discount or solid $300 price drop marks a return to the second-best price to date while coming within $3 of the all-time low seen only once before. The 1800R curve of this monitor will help increase your immersion while also reducing eye strain during those long gaming sessions. Coming with AMD FreeSync Premium support, you will be able to game at the 120Hz refresh rate without screen tearing. The color performance and contrast here also let this monitor meet the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification to boot. In terms of connectivity, you will have two HDMI 2.0 ports and dual DisplayPort 1.4 inputs so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables while gaming. Head below for more.

Want to save some cash? You could instead go with the ASUS ROG Strix 31.5-inch Curved 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor for $499. Featuring support for NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and ASUS’ Extreme Low Blur Sync technology, you will experience next to no tearing or ghosting while gaming. This monitor will also run at an overclocked 170Hz refresh rate to give you even more frames to react to enemies quickly. You’ll get an HDMI 2.0 and a DisplayPort 1.2 port to use for your computer and consoles plus a built-in USB hub. Each monitor is color-calibrated at the factory and can cover around 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for another monitor option before committing to one? We’re also tracking the MSI 28-inch 4K 60Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor marked down to $250, the new all-time low price. While you might not think 60Hz constitutes a gaming monitor, let me explain why it makes sense. Most gaming desktops can’t push more than 4K60 to begin with when gaming, so having a monitor with a higher refresh rate than that won’t fully be utilized. However, the 4K resolution paired with AMD’s FreeSync technology allows you to enjoy a tear-free experience when playing your favorite titles. And, being 4K, you can downscale the resolution in-game to 1440p if you need and go up to 4K with ultra graphics for gorgeous titles like Forza Horizon 5.

Acer EI491CUR 49-inch Curved 1440p 120Hz Gaming Monitor features:

49″ DQHD (5120 x 1440) 1800R Curved Widescreen VA Gaming Display with AMD FreeSync Premium Technology

Refresh Rate: Up to 120Hz (Using Display Port) | Response Time: 4ms (G to G) | Brightness: HDR Mode 400 nits | Pixel Pitch: 0.233mm | High Brightness and Contrast with HDR 400 | Color Saturation: DCI-P3 94%

Let the game world surround you and fill your peripheral vision with its 1800R curved screen and cinematic 32:9 aspect ratio.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!