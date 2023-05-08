Whip up some 2023 lows with these Ninja personal blender deals starting from $50

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsWalmartNinja
Reg. $100+ From $50

We have spotted some notable deals on powerful personal-sized blenders from Ninja today for your spring and summer smoothie and cocktail-making setup. First up, Walmart is offering the Nutri Ninja Auto-IQ Personal Blender for $59.99 shipped. Typically closer to $100 and currently carrying a $111 regular price at Walmart, today’s deal is at least 40% off and the best price we can find. It is also the lowest price we are tracking on any Ninja blender of this form-factor that can deliver 1,000 watts of power. Alongside the nutrient and vitamin extraction here, this model features Auto-iQ tech to deliver “intelligent programs that combine unique timed pulsing, blending and pausing patterns that do the work for you” alongside manual action as well. According got Ninja, “whole fruits, vegetables, ice, and seeds,” are no match for the steel blade array here, making for a nice little smoothie, iced cocktail, protein shake, and meal prep blender. It also ships with a pair of Ninja on-the-go cups and lids. Head below for more Ninja blender and mixer deals. 

More Ninja blender and mixer deals:

Joining today’s Ninja mixer and blender deals, the recently-launched Ninja Amazon spring sale is still live and well with solid price drops on a number of small kitchen and cooking appliances. Not the least of which are the brand’s home ice cream makers as well as this new Amazon all-time low on the brand’s Rapid Speedi Cooker at $150. The rest of the kitchen deals to start the week off are right here

Nutri Ninja Auto-IQ Personal Blender features:

The Nutri Ninja with Auto-iQ takes the guesswork out of drink making. Auto-iQ Technology features intelligent programs that combine unique timed pulsing, blending and pausing patterns that do the work for you. The digital countdown timer displays how much time is remaining on the selected Auto-iQ program or counts up to track blending time when using the two manual speeds. Each preprogrammed setting is designed to do the work for you and deliver consistent and delicious drinks with powerful Nutrient and Vitamin Extraction—all at the touch of a button. Combined with Pro Extractor Blades, Auto-iQ breaks down whole fruits, vegetables, ice and seeds for powerful Nutrient & Vitamin Extraction.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Walmart Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Roborock 1-day robot vac/mop sale delivers up to $320 i...
Anker iPhone and Android chargers start from $9 in late...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: MechCom 2, Ha...
Apple’s new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro falls to i...
Today’s best game deals: Wild Hearts $40 all-time...
Bring Satechi’s 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock to you...
adidas Spring Flash Sale offers up to 50% off rare styl...
WD_BLACK 4TB P10 metal-plated game storage HDD just hit...
Load more...
Show More Comments