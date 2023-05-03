New Amazon low delivers 15-min. one-touch meals in Ninja’s Speedi Cooker at $150 ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the new Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for $149.99 shipped. This model launched last summer to deliver a new rapid cooking system that can whip up a full meal before you know it. Regularly $200, we did see a limited launch discount dropping it down to $185 but today’s deal is a solid 25% off and the best price we can find. It is also $10 under our previous mention, slightly below the direct Black Friday price tracked from Ninja last year, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. As the name suggests, it is designed to cook up a “one-touch, one-pot meal in 15 minutes” within its 6-quart capacity. The 12-in-1 setup features cooking modes like Speedi steam and crisp, as well as staples like broiling, baking, bread proofing, searing, slow cooking, and air frying to support your outdoor cookouts this year and beyond. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our launch coverage and head below for more.

If the Rapid cooker isn’t catching your eye, something in the bundle of deals on tap in the Ninja Amazon spring sale might. From its popular CREAMi ice cream machines to coffee makers and more, you’ll also find dedicated air fryers, the brand’s new Double oven, and blenders starting from $50 shipped. Everything is neatly organized for you right here.

The kitchen and cooking deals are starting to heat up this week alongside the aforementioned Ninja event. The Instant 4-in-1 Electric Milk Frother and Keurig’s Wi-Fi K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker are now joined by solid price drops on the Ninja TWISTi Blender DUO and hundreds of dollars in savings on these stainless steel Breville espresso machines. The latter of which features price drops from $240 to upgrade your morning coffee game to new levels alongside higher-end models with built-in bean grinders and more. All of that and more is waiting in our home goods hub.

Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Multi-Cooker features:

Choose your base, your vegetables, and your protein to create an entire meal in one pot in as little as 15 minutes with the Speedi Meals function. With 6-qt. capacity, fit up to 4 chicken breasts and 1 lb. of pasta to create a whole family meal in one pot. Choose from Speedi Meals, Steam & Crisp, Steam & Bake, Steam, or Proof in Rapid Cooker mode and unlock Air Fry, Bake/Roast, Air Broil, Dehydrate, Sear & Sauté, Slow Cook, and Sous Vide functions in Air Fry mode.

