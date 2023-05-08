Give your Windows machine a speed boost with System Mechanic for $15 (Reg. $50)

New PCs always run at top speed. But over time, every machine starts to fill up with junk and pick up issues. System Mechanic for Windows automatically restores your machine to full performance, and you can get a one-year subscription for $14.99 (Reg. $49.95) at 9to5Toys Specials.

A slow PC means frustration, wasted time, and stuttering graphics. But if you want the best possible performance, regular maintenance is essential.

You can think of System Mechanic as your digital janitor. An 8-time winner of the PC Magazine Editors’ Choice Award, this app works in the background to fix problems, clear the junk, and tune up your machine.

For example, System Mechanic automatically frees up CPU, RAM, and hard drive resources when you launch a demanding app. It can also optimize your internet connection for specific tasks, and clear out more than 50 types of junk file.

What’s more impressive is that System Mechanic can detect and repair 30,000 issues on the fly, and patch vulnerabilities in Windows. You can even get the app to remove your browsing data, and any bloatware on your system.

System Mechanic has a long track record of success, with 20 years in the game and over 80 million PC repairs. In a recent review, TechRadar gave the app 4.5 stars: “System Mechanic is a great, easy-to-use system utility. The interface is slick and uncluttered, and the scans are fast.”

Order today for just $14.99 to grab the app on a one-year license, covering up to 10 devices.

