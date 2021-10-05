Upgrade your digital security with 2 years of NordVPN and NordPass for $100 (Reg. $406)

-
Save now $100

Want to protect your privacy and keep your data truly secure? The Essential NordVPN & Password Manager 2-Year Subscription Bundle gives you the best tools for the job. Right now, you can get both apps for just $99.99 (Reg. $406) over at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Ask any cybersecurity expert for their top tips, and you will probably receive two answers: use a VPN and use a password manager. In combination, these tools can secure your connections, stop trackers, and keep your online accounts secure. With this bundle, you get two of the best solutions around.

NordVPN is a powerful VPN that offers rapid connections and great security features. Rated at 4.6 out of 5 stars on the App Store, this service lets you choose from over 5,500 masking servers in 59 locations around the world.

This lets you bypass local restrictions, and the company operates a strict no-logging policy to keep your activity private. CNET described NordVPN as: “An encryption powerhouse with the best VPN bang for your buck.”

NordPass is the sister password manager for NordVPN. This app lets you securely store all your login details, along with credit card information and even secure notes. PCMag said that, “NordPass is an easy-to-use password manager with attractive web and mobile apps.”

Order today for just $99.99 to get two years of Premium service with both apps, normally worth $406.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Very first discount on Apple’s new AirTag Loop ar...
Tidy up your shop with a 30-bin wall-mounted storage or...
Tested: A closer look at Spigen’s iPhone 13 MagSa...
HORI unleashes HORIPAD Motion Aim Controller alongside ...
eBay takes extra 15% off Sony XM4 ANC Headphones at $17...
Best Android app deals of the day: Evoland 2, Thinkroll...
Acer Chromebox CX13 drops to new low of $155 in today...
Behind the Screens: Patrick’s surround streaming ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Get lifetime access to Rosetta Stone plus VPN Unlimited and 12min for $159 (Reg. $844)

$159 Learn More

Segway Ninebot ES4 electric scooter $235 off, more in New Green Deals

Use Segway’s electric scooter with seat to ride around this fall at $600, more in New Green Deals

Score three Greenworks electric 40V outdoor tools for $298 in New Green Deals, more

ROCKPALS’ 200W solar panel has 18W USB-C to run off-grid spaces at $300, more New Green Deals

Greenworks’ $419 48V electric mower removes gas from lawn care, more in New Green Deals

Reg. $29

Very first discount on Apple’s new AirTag Loop arrives at $19 (Reg. $29)

$19 Learn More
23% off

Tidy up your shop with a 30-bin wall-mounted storage organizer at $25 (Save 23%)

$25 Learn More