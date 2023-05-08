meross brings peace of mind to your smart home with latest HomeKit water leak detector from $17

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering it Smart HomeKit Water Leak Detector for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $25, this one just hit Amazon and is now seeing its very first price drop there. Today’s deal delivers nearly 35% in savings and marks the lowest price we have tracked. You’ll need some sort of hub to connect it to, but you’ll also find it bundled with said hub for $22.99 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon and use code BGCB34X8 at checkout as well – this is another all-time low and regularly fetches $37. While some smart home gear is designed to provide a modern, futuristic convenience for controlling lights, cleaning the floors, or keeping an eye on the yard, meross is looking to add some peace of mind so you can keep tabs on potential leak spots throughout your home and detect them before any major damage can be done. Whether it’s to automatically turn off the water pump on the fish tank if a leak is detected, something to keep an eye on the washing machine, or areas in the basement where you could see leaks from outside (among other things), this meross detector provides a simple and affordable way to do so. Features include Apple HomeKit and SmartThings compatibility to interact with other smart gear, a fully-sealed IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, your choice of audible and visual alarms, real-time notifications, and more. Head below for more details.

If you can make do with a more simple solution that doesn’t include the HomeKit action, there’s cash to be saved with this battery-powered Govee Water Detector. It’s an overall more basic setup and doesn’t really fall into the smart home category, but it will deliver audible alarms when water is detected where it shouldn’t be and costs a more affordable $13 Prime shipped.

A great way to bring smartphone and voice control to your existing patio lights is with this dual-outlet meross smart plug that’s now down at $14 Prime shipped, or 30% off the going rate. And elsewhere in smart home deals to upgrade your summer experience this year, the first discounts of the year are now live on Amazon’s flagship Echo Studio speaker at $160 alongside everything else you’ll find in our dedicated guide.

meross Smart HomeKit Water Leak Detector features:

Remote Monitoring & Automation: Compatible with Apple HomeKit (with HomeKit bridge, home WiFi stay online), and SmartThings, easy to set up, monitor water leaks remotely. Set triggers to control other Meross devices in the Meross app. e.g. once a leak is detected, the sensor will trigger Meross plug to turn off fish tank water pump.

IP67 Waterproof: Fully sealed IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, works well in high humidity environment, no rust, no short circuit, high sensitivity, no false alarm. Made of advanced nickel-plated carbon steel material, the water level detector alerts and stays in place when the water level rises beyond.

Real-time Alert & Precise Detection: Equipped with sensitive probes, the water level threshold is Only 0.5mm. Water leakage activates a real-time local audible and visual alarm, and phone app notifications.

100M/328ft Transmission Distance: With SubG Wireless technology, 3X stronger and more stable signal transmission than WiFi and ZigBee/Thread Range, the sensor can effectively monitor water leakage even in the basement.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!