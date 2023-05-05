Automate patio lights with a dual-outlet meross smart plug down at $14 Prime shipped (30% off)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its dual-outlet Outdoor Smart Plug for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Regularly closer to $19 at Amazon, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is also $1 under the previous deal price and the lowest we have tracked outside of limited coupon offers. While this model doesn’t support HomeKit (that option is on sale for $17 right now though), it does work alongside Google and Amazon smart home gear with support for both platforms virtual assistants wrapped up inside the weather-resistant shell. A great way to automate patio lighting and more this summer, you’ll be able to turn various electronics on and off with your voice or smartphone alongside leveraging customized scheduling and timer settings including sunrise and sunset automations. Head below for more details.

Options are limited in the under $14 range when it comes to outdoor smart plugs you can trust from brands we have much experience with. This HBN model is relatively popular but it is limited to a remote control-like setup for about $1 less so you’re probably better off with the full-on smart plug above instead.

Just be sure to head over to our smart home hub where you’ll find all of this weekend’s best deals on gear to make your living space more intelligent, from smart bulbs and auto lawn-watering systems to security camera systems. One standout here has the HomeKit-equipped Eve Outdoor Cam on sale for $220, the lowest price since the beginning of the year, with all of the details you need waiting in our previous coverage.

meross Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Remote and Voice Control: Control the two sockets individually from anywhere anytime. Compatible with Aamzon Alexa and Google Home, simply use your voice command to control each individual socket. All data is securely transmitted and stored using AWS servers in US. Note: Connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor Wi-Fi plug.

Schedule and Timer Setting: Schedule each socket to turn on and off automatically. Added benefit of saving energy when the plugged-in appliances are not needed or are left on by accident. Support sunrise and sunset setting.

Reliable Connection: Meross smart outdoor plug has longer WiFi connection range and lower offline rate. Perfect for your Garden, Backyard, Porch, Balcony, Garage or Basement where the home WiFi may not be well covered.

