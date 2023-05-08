First discount of the year takes $40 off Amazon’s flagship Echo Studio speaker at $160

Amazon’s most capable smart speaker has been enjoying its place at the top of the Alexa lineup without any price cuts as of late, and now to start the work week we’re tracking the year’s first chance to save. The Echo Studio fittingly gets its name from the sort of studio sound you’ll be able to enjoy from its robust internal speaker system, and now you can do so with a 2023 all-time low. The smart speaker clocks in at $159.99 shipped in both the original charcoal style, as well as the recently-refreshed glacier colorway. Normally fetching $200 in either case, you’re looking at the only chance this year to save with $40 in cash kept in your wallet. We last saw the speaker on sale during Cyber Monday, where it sold for $5 less.

Amazon’s flagship Echo Studio speaker arrives with a fabric-wrapped design that still keeps it at home in amongst the other Alexa devices from the company, while stepping up the design to fit in all of the higher-end audio components. There’s notably Spatial Audio processing tech packed in to deliver even more immersive sound from its 5-speaker system that comes backed by Dolby Atmos certification. There’s of course all of the streaming service support from the likes of Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify, as well as all the hands-free Alexa access you’d expect for controlling smart home gear, answering questions, and helping out in the kitchen. Then Amazon backs the smart home tech with a built-in Zigbee and Matter hub for an even longer list of supported devices. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look.

As much love as we just gave to the Echo Studio, you can of course enjoy many of those smart speaker features from other devices in the Amazon stable. Its recently-refreshed Echo Dot models are some notable alternatives, especially with the 5th Gen releases getting in on the savings. Right now pricing starts from $30, and lands at the best prices of not just the year, but of all-time, too. You’d normally pay $50 or more, with Amazon’s latest speakers delivering improved sound in the same compact spherical builds as before.

Those pondering if the orb design will fit in with their space might even enjoy these nifty stands that Amazon just launched. The perfect new releases for Star Wars Day 2023, the accessories allow you to bring some vibes from the likes of Darth Vader, the Mandalorian, and Stormtroopers to your smart speaker with some even more novel details like light up eyes. Now available to purchase, these are worth a look for Star Wars fans looking to bring a bit of the galaxy far, far away to their smart home.

Echo Studio features:

Echo Studio now features spatial audio processing technology for a wider and more immersive audio experience. For stereo formats, Spatial audio processing technology creates a wider and more enveloping sound stage. Its 5 speakers produce powerful bass with improved clarity, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs. Dolby Atmos technology adds space, clarity, and depth. Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!