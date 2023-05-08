SteelSeries’ ultra-lightweight Aerox 5 wireless gaming mouse falls 25% to $105 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $104.99 shipped. Normally $140, today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve seen in over a month. Not only that, but it saves 25% from the typical going rate as well. With an ultra-lightweight design, this mouse is perfect for those who enjoy fine-tuned precision at their desk. The Aerox 5 weighs just 74g and features both lag-free Quantum 2.0 wireless with a 2.4GHz connection to a USB dongle as well as Bluetooth 5.0 pairing for on-the-go usage. With up to 180 hours of play time per charge, plugging in for just 15 minutes gives you another 40 hours of use before it’s time to recharge again. Plus, the TrueMove Air sensor offers tilt tracking and 18,000 CPI with 400 IPS and 40G acceleration. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more then head below for additional information.

Give your new mouse a smooth surface to glide across when you pick up the KTRIO Large Gaming Desk Pad that’s available for $12 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Spanning an impressive 31.5 by 11.8 inches, this desk pad has enough room for your mouse, keyboard, phone, and even drink. It ensures that your sensor and PTFE feet don’t skip a beat from an uneven surface, keeping you more immersed in any game.

Upgrade your at-home and on-the-go gaming setup in one go when you pick up the Acer’s Nitro 5 laptop that’s on sale for $700 off right now. Down from a typical rate of $2,100, it’s now $1,400 right now which marks an all-time low. Packing a Ryzen 7 processor and RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, this laptop has enough power to handle your at-home and mobile needs for content creation, gaming, and more.

SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Empower yourself to command any battlefield with the versatile, ultra-lightweight Aerox 5 Wireless. Victory is in your hand with a lightning-fast 74g build, engineered to excel in any gaming genre with a wide range of customization. 9 programmable buttons provide gamers with quick shortcuts and macros to dominate the competition, including a convenient 5-button side panel and the custom-built up/down flick switch. Next-gen Quantum 2.0 Wireless brings lag-free gameplay with the flexibility of 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for up to 180 hours. Our powerful IP54-rated AquaBarrier protection shields the Aerox 5 from water, dust, dirt, and more. Engineered to perfection, the Aerox 5 Wireless has all the components for glory, except for one – you.

