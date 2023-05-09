Today’s Android game and app deals: Wall of Insanity, Slaughter 2, PDF Tools, and more

Your Tuesday collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go courtesy of Google Play down below. Just make sure you scope out this price drop we are now tracking on Google Pixel Watch that is now at the second-lowest total we have ever tracked at $300 shipped. As for today’s highlight app deals, we have freebie icon packs, Wall of insanity, Slaughter 2: Prison Assault, Graphie – EXIF editor, PDF Tools: Scanner & Editor, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
- Decimal to Fraction Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Escape Balls :The Premium Game FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Math Games for kids Premium FREE (Reg. $3)
- Dino Tim Full Version for kids FREE (Reg. $3)
- Manual Camera: DSLR Camera Pro FREE (Reg. $5)
- Last Maverick: Raft Games Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Epic Heroes War – Premium FREE (Reg. $1)
- Light X – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Wall of insanity $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Skit Premium – apps manager $1 (Reg. $2)
- Graphie – EXIF editor $1 (Reg. $2)
- KX Music Player Pro $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- WiFi Analyzer Pro $2 (Reg. $3)
- PDF Tools: Scanner & Editor $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
More Android app deals still live:
- Fresy – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Puzzle Words PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Simple Quote Widget FREE (Reg. $1)
- MechCom – 3D RTS $1 (Reg. $2)
- MechCom 2 – 3D RTS $1 (Reg. $2)
- MechCom 3 – 3D RTS $1 (Reg. $2)
- Sky Aces 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Heroes : A Grail Quest $1 (Reg. $2)
- Treasure Dungeon – Action RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- zCube – 3D RTS $1 (Reg. $2)
- Argo’s Choice: Offline Game $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Murders on Budapest $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Angelo and Deemon (Full) $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- A Story of A Company $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Underworld Office $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Not Exactly A Hero: Story Game $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Heroes 2 : The Undead King $1 (Reg. $2)
- Hardboiled $1 (Reg. $2)
- Fuel Manager Pro (Consumption) $1 (Reg. $5)
- Car Expenses Manager Pro $2 (Reg. $7)
- Castro Premium – system info $1 (Reg. $2)
- Geometry PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
More on Wall of Insanity:
Wall of Insanity is a new project from the creators of the Slaughter game series.
It features a dark storyline, intense action, and a mystical journey into a dead, smoldering world.
You will face the unknown. A descent into a kingdom of anxiety and madness. The path through the abyss will be difficult, the trek extremely dangerous, and you will be left almost hopeless.
