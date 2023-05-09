Today’s Android game and app deals: Wall of Insanity, Slaughter 2, PDF Tools, and more

Justin Kahn
Your Tuesday collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go courtesy of Google Play down below. Just make sure you scope out this price drop we are now tracking on Google Pixel Watch that is now at the second-lowest total we have ever tracked at $300 shipped. As for today’s highlight app deals, we have freebie icon packs, Wall of insanity, Slaughter 2: Prison Assault, Graphie – EXIF editor, PDF Tools: Scanner & Editor, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

More on Wall of Insanity:

Wall of Insanity is a new project from the creators of the Slaughter game series.
It features a dark storyline, intense action, and a mystical journey into a dead, smoldering world.
You will face the unknown. A descent into a kingdom of anxiety and madness. The path through the abyss will be difficult, the trek extremely dangerous, and you will be left almost hopeless.

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

