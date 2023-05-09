Google Pixel Watch monitors sleep, heart rate, ECG, and more at second-best price of $300

Not letting the Apple Watch savings today steal the spotlight, the Google Pixel Watch is getting in on savings with its second-best discount to date. Courtesy of Amazon, Google’s latest wearable arrives at $299.99 shipped. It normally sells for $350, and is now clocking in at $50 off. It comes within $1 of the all-time low, is only the third markdown of the year, and first chance to save in over a month. Google Pixel Watch just hit the scene last fall as the company’s first attempt at packing its usual tech into a wearable form-factor. Centered around a unique circular domed design, the watch is powered by the latest version of Wear OS and backed by all of the Fitbit prowess that Google has now come to own. Alongside being able to track workouts and other daily stats, there’s also sleep and heart rate monitoring to complement the heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech. Our hands-on review explores just how all of that stacks up for daily use.

Also on sale, Amazon is marking down an assortment of official Google Pixel Watch bands to help mix up the look of your new wearable. There are several different styles eligible for the promotion, including the more stylish woven bands to the sportier Active Bands. Pricing currently starts at $43, and is down from the usually up to $59 going rates.

All of this week’s other notable price cuts from the Google stable come centered around its latest flagship listening experience. The Pixel Buds Pro land at $160, delivering the second-best price to date much like the wearable above.

We’re also still tracking a pair of notable discounts go live on the latest offerings from Fitbit, which are holdovers from last week. Both of the brand’s new releases from last fall are landing at the best prices of the year, with the Versa 4 being joined by the flagship Sense 2 smartwatch. Pricing now starts at $160, delivering $40 or more in savings across both of the recent debuts as some of the very first chances to save period.

Google Pixel Watch features:

The Google Pixel Watch has a beautiful circular, domed design and new experience with Wear OS by Google. Live healthier with sleep, heart rate, and activity tracking on Fitbit and get things done on the go with Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar, and Gmail. And with the 4G LTE option, leave your phone at home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!