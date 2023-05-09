Save 27% on ASUS’ ROG Delta S USB-C Gaming Headset with MQA lossless support at $146 low

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Delta S Wired USB-C Gaming Headset for $145.99 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 27% discount or solid $54 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked while beating our previous mention by $4. This model headset comes equipped with the high-resolution ESS 9281 QUAD DAC to provide lossless audio processing for the lows, mids, highs, and ultra-highs. There is even a built-in Master Quality Authenticated renderer to support MQA core signals from places like TIDAL that “delivers studio quality sound and reveals every detail of the original recording.” Coming with a USB-C connector, you will be able to use this gaming headset across multiple different platforms with ease, all while experiencing “crystal-clear highs and punchy bass” thanks to the ASUS-exclusive Essense drivers. The microphone here features AI noise cancellation and has been certified by both Discord and TeamSpeak so you can rest assured that your teammates hear you clearly. The on-earcup controls can toggle the RGB accent lighting alongside the volume and microphone mute toggle. Head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $50. This headset is wired as well, though it uses a 3.5mm audio jack rather than USB-C. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade to a wireless keyboard as well? We’re currently tracking the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless Gaming Keyboard marked down to $185, the lowest price we’ve seen since February. Coming equipped with the brand’s unique OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches, you’ll be able to change the actuation distance between 0.2 and 3.8mm. This is useful to make your movement keys easier to trigger while requiring more of a press to use your expendable equipment in games. A new feature with the 2.0 switches is Dual Action keypresses so you can configure two actions per key, like having a half-press on W be walking and a full press making your character sprint. The keyboard will come with a detachable USB-C to USB-A cable so you can charge the keyboard and also use it wired if you don’t want to utilize the 2.4GHz wireless functionality.

ASUS ROG Delta S USB-C Gaming Headset features:

HEADSET FOR CLEAR, DETAILED AUDIO – ASUS ROG Delta S Gaming Headphones feature high-resolution ESS 9281 with QUAD DAC technology and MQA technology support to deliver impeccably detailed, true-to-life audio that gives you an edge to win!

MULTI-PLATFORM GAMING HEADPHONES – This gaming & music headset is as versatile as can be – the USB-C connector ensures high-fidelity audio experience with PCs, MAC, smartphone devices and gaming consoles such as Nintendo Switch and PS4 & PS5

CUSTOMIZABLE, MULTI-COLOR RGB LIGHTING – The unique Soundwave Light mode makes the lights flash in sync with the sound of your voice. The intuitive control buttons on the ear cup let you control volume, mute the mic or adjust the lighting during gameplay

