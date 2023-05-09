Save on SteelSeries’ OmniPoint 2.0-equipped Apex Pro Mini Wireless Keyboard down at $185

Amazon is currently offering the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $184.99 shipped. Normally going for $206 in recent months, today’s deal marks the lowest price we’ve seen for this model since February. For comparison, SteelSeries directly is matching today’s Amazon deal while Best Buy is still listing this model for the MSRP of $240. Coming equipped with the brand’s unique OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches, you’ll be able to change the actuation distance between 0.2 and 3.8mm. This is useful to make your movement keys easier to trigger while requiring more of a press to use your expendable equipment in games. A new feature with the 2.0 switches is Dual Action keypresses so you can configure two actions per key, like having a half-press on W be walking and a full press making your character sprint. The keyboard will come with a detachable USB-C to USB-A cable so you can charge the keyboard and also use it wired if you don’t want to utilize the 2.4GHz wireless functionality. Speaking of the keyboard, it utilizes the 60% form factor to save space on your desk so your mouse has more room to move around. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’re looking to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $62. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your mouse situation too? We’re currently tracking the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse marked down to $105, the best price we’ve seen in over a month. With an ultra-lightweight design, this mouse is perfect for those who enjoy fine-tuned precision at their desk. The Aerox 5 weighs just 74g and features both lag-free Quantum 2.0 wireless with a 2.4GHz connection to a USB dongle as well as Bluetooth 5.0 pairing for on-the-go usage. With up to 180 hours of playtime per charge, plugging in for just 15 minutes gives you another 40 hours of use before it’s time to recharge again. Plus, the TrueMove Air sensor offers tilt tracking and 18,000 CPI with 400 IPS and 40G acceleration.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Customize Every Keystroke – Precisely adjust the registration depth of every key to the nearest 0.1MM, going from speedy 0.2MM touches to deliberate 3.8MM presses.

Durable PBT Keycaps – Long-lasting double shot PBT keycaps provide a high-quality texture for enhanced keystroke feel and improved typing accuracy.

60% Form Factor – Streamlined design saves desk space and leaves more room for mouse movement, retaining full-size keyboard capabilities with side-printed functions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!