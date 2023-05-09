Save 28% on Govee’s RGBIC Gaming Light Bars with controller at second-best price of $64.50

The official Govee Amazon storefront is currently offering its RGBIC Gaming Light Bars with a Smart Controller for $64.49 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $90, this 28% discount or solid $25.50 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked for this system while coming within $11 of the all-time low. Here you’ll receive two light bars featuring Govee’s RGBIC technology and a smart controller so you can have physical control over the lighting. This is paired with Wi-Fi connectivity allowing for Alexa and Assistant integration for hands-free controls. The smart controller features a dial and buttons for adjusting the brightness, colors, music mode, and whether they’re on or off. While it doesn’t monitor the colors displayed on the monitor, it will be able to integrate with Razer Synapse 3 for dynamic lighting. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to decorate your office with strips rather than the bars above, you can pick up its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $15.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. Unlike the featured bars above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. Want to add some discrete smart controls to your home? We’re currently tracking the 2-pack of meross Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart Light Switches marked down to $27, a new all-time low price. Designed to deliver voice control to any room in your house, going for a smart switch instead bulbs can save big depending on how many fixtures your home has. This one switch can turn an entire room on or off, and even features integration with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant so you can use any of the three main smart home platforms to control it. Whether you’re going for voice commands, automations, or timers, these two switches are up to the task.

Govee RGBIC Gaming Light Bar features:

Cutting-Edge Game Design: Our light bars are for gamers seeking the latest technology to update their setup. These industry-leading lighting designs will greatly enhance the immersion of the game and keep you in the game world.

Smart Desktop Dial Controller: Our convenient smart dial adjusts the brightness, changes the modes and colors, and turns the light bars on/off. Get timely responses to your lights right at your fingertips.

Visualize Your Audio: These gaming light bars react with the sounds from your games or videos. Not only can they sync with audio from your speakers, but they pick up the sounds from your headphones. Immerse yourself in every moment while you game.

