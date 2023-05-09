ORIA’s electric precision screwdriver makes PC assembly easy at new low of $17 (33% off)

ORIA Direct (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 28-in-1 Electric Precision Screwdriver for $16.79 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically going for $25, today’s deal comes in at 33% off the typical rate at Amazon and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of spinning screwdrivers when taking apart or putting back together computers, tablets, or smartphones, then this is the perfect upgrade for you. The electric screwdriver has a built-in motor which has a fairly low torque output as to not strip screws going into sensitive electronics. It recharges via USB-C and you’ll get 24 bits in the package ranging from Philips #000 to Philips #2 as well as slotted drivers, Torx, and much more. Everything comes in a neat case to keep things nice and tidy when not in use as well. Keep reading for more.

Don’t forget to pick up an iFixit Anti-Static Project Tray to keep your screws and small parts nice and organized during a repair. Available on Amazon for $7 right now, this is a great way to expand your repair abilities if you already own a screwdriver kit. Plus, with the multiple sizes of compartments available, you’ll find places for small screws, batteries, and even a larger area for your screwdriver itself.

Use your new electric screwdriver kit to upgrade the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop that’s on sale for $700 off right now. While it comes with a Ryzen 7 processor and RTX 3070 Ti GPU, there’s only 1TB of storage onboard. With a spare M.2 slot underneath the bottom cover, you’ll easily be able to install WD_BLACK’s 7,300MB/s 1TB SN850X NVMe SSD that’s on sale for a new low of $90 right now.

ORIA Electric Precision Screwdriver features:

This upgraded electric screwdriver set includes 24 precision specialty bits,electric screwdriver handle,plastic prying tool,USB charging line, protable packing box, Which can help you work efficiently and intelligently. The electric screwdriver kit comes with an electric handle, which can make your work efficiently and quickly, saving you time. The output torque: 0.25-0.35 N.M, low running sound. Can be applied to mobile phones/glasses frames/laptops, but not large appliances.

