Best Amazon price ever just hit WD_BLACK’s 7,300MB/s 1TB SN850X internal SSD at $90

If you’re looking for a nice upgrade for your gaming rig, Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $89.99 shipped. This model launched at $180 last summer before falling into the $140 and $150 range at the end of 2022. More recently we have seen it at $110 and $120 before it fell to $95 about a week ago with today’s deal delivering a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. For further comparison, it now comes within $5 of the current sale price on the SN850X without the integrated heatsink (this is also an Amazon all-time low). The SN850X is compatible with both your PC or PS5 setup, providing up to 7,300MB/s speeds within your standard M.2 2280 form-factor. The Gen4 PCIe interface-equipped internal SSD on sale here today features an integrated heatsink for what WD calls Adaptive Thermal Management alongside predictive loading tech, and overhead balancing to maintain performance during intensive gaming sessions and more demanding settings on your PC. Hit up our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect and head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, of you drop down to the model without the heatsink to save an additional $5, but that or may not be worth the savings for some folks. If you don’t mind landing in the 5,150MB/s speed range, WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 is worth a look considering you can bring one home from Amazon right now at $60 shipped. There’s no heatsink, it’s not as fast, but it will upgrade your setup for $30 less.

Swing by our PC gaming deal hub for price drops on keyboards, mice, monitors, gaming laptops, all-in-one PCs, and much more. And for some portable storage offers, dive into the deal we spotted this morning on WD’s gray model 2TB USB 3.2 My Passport Portable SSD as well as the WD_BLACK 4TB P10 metal-plated game storage HDD that is now sitting at the 2023 Amazon low.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X Portable SSD features:

Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and radically short load times.

A range of capacities from 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage.

The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health, controls your RGB style and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).

Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features come to the SN850X to juice up your gaming performance.(3)

Supports future games developed for Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology for faster load times.

