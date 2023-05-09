Big-time price drops hit SanDisk’s wonderful Extreme portable SSDs: 2TB $120, 4TB $250

Update: If you’re looking to take it up a notch, the latest model SanDisk Professional 1TB PRO-G40 Thunderbolt SSD that clocks in at a particularly speedy 2,700MB/s has just hit the Amazon all-time low at $199.99 shipped. Regularly up to $300, this is up to $100 off and the best we have tracked. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review from earlier this year.

While the 1TB model is still dow at the $90 Amazon low, we are now tracking some fantastic price drops on the SanDisk Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive in the 2TB and 4TB capacities. You can now land them at $129.99 $119.99 and $269.99 $249.99 shipped respectively to deliver the best prices we can find. Regularly $225 and as much as $438 at Best Buy, they more typically fetch closer to $150 and $320 at Amazon where they are both now at the lowest prices we have tracked outside of limited Lightning deals. Easily some of the best on the market with comparable specs, they landed atop our list of the best portable SSDs for a reason – solid 1,050MB/s speeds (most folks don’t need the pro-grade 2,000MB/s), an obviously high-quality build, and modern USB specs. The IP55 water and dust resistance is joined by 2-meter drop protection and you’ll find even more details below.

While the 1TB model has jumped up a few bucks now, a notable lower-cost alternative with similar specs is the Crucial X8 lineup that now starts at $80 shipped. But if you can make do with a lighter capacity, something like the PNY EliteX-PRO 500GB USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 model comes in at a $53 starting price and clocks in with even faster speeds at up to 1,500MB/s by comparison to both of the aforementioned models.

Another particularly popular option is Samsung’s USB 3.2 Gen2 T7 2TB USB-C Portable SSD. This one was the best-selling model among 9to5Toys users last year and is still down at one of its best prices ever in the 2TB size. You can land this for $130 shipped right now with the 1,050MB/s transfer speed rating, USB-C connectivity, and all of the details you need are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance mean this tough drive can take a beating.

Use the handy carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind.

Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption.

