Add Samsung’s USB 3.2 Gen2 T7 2TB USB-C Portable SSD to your kit down at $130, plus more

Joining the ongoing deal on the 1TB variant, Amazon is now offering the Samsung T7 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $129.99 shipped. This 9to5Toys favorite model originally release at well over $350 and these fetches a regular price closer to $180 or like at places like B&H. Today’s deal comes in at within cents of the lowest price we have tracked on the greta and blue models and within few bucks from a very limited offer on the red variant. Alongside the somewhat metallic paint jobs here, these drives are true daily workhorses and were some of the most popular options among 9to5Toys readers last year for a reason. They clock in with a solid 1,050MB/s transfer speed rating alongside USB 3.2 Gen2 support with both USB-A and USB-C connectivity options. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above if you’re looking to save some cash and don’t mind dropping the storage capacity down to 1TB, deals on those are still live. Again, coming in at within a few bucks of the all-time lows, you can score the 1TB model at $80 shipped right now with all of the details waiting for you right here.

Samsung 2TB T7 Portable SSD features:

The light, pocket-sized Portable SSD T7 delivers fast speeds with easy and reliable data storage for transferring large files, including crucial business documents, games, or movies. Transfer massive files within seconds with the incredible speed of USB 3.2 Gen 2; Embedded PCIe NVMe technology delivers blazing fast sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, respectively, making the T7 2x as fast as the previous T5 model. Unlike HDDs, the Portable SSD T7 has no moving parts so it’s more resistant to shock; Plus, its solid aluminum unibody construction adds further protection, keeping your data safe from falls of up to 6 ft and is backed by a 3-year limited warranty.

