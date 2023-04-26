Save at least $100 on SanDisk’s 4TB 2,000MB/s USB-C 3.2 portable SSD today at $300

Landing a portable SSD with a capacity anywhere over 2TB has been a pricey proposition for years and largely still is. But listings are starting to come down to earth at least to some degree and Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State drive for $299.99 shipped today. Regularly $488 at Best Buy and more typically in the $400 range at Amazon, this is at least $100 off and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a limited one-day Lightning deal we spotted earlier this month for $10 less. This is the pro-grade Extreme that runs at a speedy 2,000MB/s – the fastest model in the lineup outside of the new PRO-G40 that will run you $380 for half the storage (full review here). The Pro Extreme is also one of the nicest models on the market as far as I’m concerned – the build screams quality the second you get your hands on it – and delivers modern amenities in the way of USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support, USB-C connectivity, and an aluminum core that doubles as a sort of heatsink to help maintain performance. Get a complete overview of the user experience in our hands-on review and head below for more.

It should also be pointed out that we happen to be tracking a new all-time low on the 4TB USB-C Crucial X8 Portable SSD as well. This one comes in at about half the speed of the PRO Extreme above, but it, in many cases, will more than suffice for casual users and can be had at a much lower $223 price tag right now. Alongside lower capacity models on sale from $72, you can get a closer look at this deal right here.

For something even more modern in the 2TB capacity, be sure to dive into the ongoing price drops on Samsung’s T7 Shield. Wrapped in a protective rubberized shell, they clock in at the same speed as the Crucial X8 with a few additional safeguards to protect your data. Now $130 for the 2TB, all of the details you need are in our previous deal coverage and hands-on review.

SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD features:

Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.

Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty(1) and a forged aluminum chassis-silicon shell combo that offers a premium feel and added protection.

Up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3), and a handy carabineer loop for securing your drive all deliver extra peace of mind when you’re out in the world.

