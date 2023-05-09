Skytech’s pre-built RTX 3060 Ti desktop is made for 1080p or 1440p gaming at new low of $1,200

Amazon is offering the Skytech Shiva II i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop for $1,199.99 shipped. Down $200 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to upgrade your gaming setup with minimal effort, this desktop will handle 1080p and 1440p gaming with relative ease. The 12th Generation i5 processor is perfect for playing even AAA titles at FHD or QHD and the RTX 3060 Ti can drive high frame rates to connected monitors without breaking a sweat. You’ll also find 16GB of DDR4 RAM here alongside a 1TB NVMe SSD, both of which are user-upgradable if you need extra memory or storage in your system. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings into picking up this 2TB NVMe SSD to add extra storage to your new system. It’s PCIe 4.0 just like the main drive pre-installed in the system, and delivers transfer rates of up to 5GB/s. For just $105, it’s hard to deny the value this 2TB drive packs in both speed and capacity.

Go ahead and use some more of your savings to pick up the SteelSeries OmniPoint 2.0-equipped Apex Pro Mini wireless gaming keyboard while it’s on sale for $185. Down from a $206 typical going rate, this marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since February, delivering a wire-free premium keyboard to your desk for less.

Skytech Shiva II Gaming Dekstop features:

Get serious about your improving your game and productivity. A Skytech Shiva offers the latest generation of powerful PC components to future proof your system ensuring years of quality gameplay and superb performance. With room to add your own 2.5-3″ storage drives you could download new games and edit video without worrying about running out of space.

