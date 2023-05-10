Anker portable power stations now up to $520 off in today’s Gold Box, deals from $130

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering up to 37% off its portable power stations to light up your camp site, tailgates, and ensure there’s power during emergency situations. First up, we have the Anker 535 Portable Power Station for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $550, it has been carrying a a list price of $500 for most of 2023 and is now an additional $100 off to deliver the lowest price we can find. This is also the best we have tracked on Amazon outside of limited Lightning deals and the like. Its “premium” LiFePO4 batteries are designed to provide 3,000 charge cycles to deliver up to 10 years of portable power whenever and wherever you might need it. Not only can it recharge itself to 80% in about 2.5 hours with the in-box adapter, but it also provides nine power ports to juice up smartphones and tablets, small appliances, lighting, and more: four AC ports, three USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet (also ships with a car charging cable). Head below for more Anker power station deals.

While you will also find a slight $30 price drop on the entry-level Anker 521 Portable Power Station right now as well as the compact Anker Power Bank Powerhouse 90 at $130 ($70 off the going rate), the rest of today’s Gold Box sale also features higher-end models. You’re looking at up to $520 off alongside some bundle offers that include a truly off-grid solar setup and more. Take a closer look at the deals on this landing page.

Check out UGREEN’s new PowerRoam portable power stations than dive into the ongoing price drops on the Jackery Explorer PRO solar bundles. There are hundreds of dollars in savings available on the brand’s powerful solar-powered models at some of the best prices we have tracked to date. Be sure to head over to our previous deal coverage to get a better idea of the models available before pricing jumps back up.

Anker 535 Portable Power Station features:

6x Longer-Lasting: Rated to provide 3000 charge cycles with premium LiFePO4 batteries extends the battery lifespan by 6x more than the standard lithium-ion battery pack. A drop-proof unibody structure enhances durability in the harshest environment for peace of mind at home or outdoors.

Unprecedented 10-Year Lifespan: Instead of 2 years, 535 Portable Power Station lets you power your devices everyday for 10 years. It also comes with an exclusive 5-year full device warranty for a guaranteed, worry-free experience.

Extra USB-C Port: Recharge to 80% in under 2.5 hours via the in-box adapter and a USB-C port. Time to get rid of bulky adapters because charging your laptop at fast speeds only requires a single cable.

9 Ports for All: The power station has all the ports you need to charge your devices and appliances. It is equipped with 4 AC ports, 3 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet.

All-Round Capacity: With a 512Wh capacity, the power station is an all-round solution to charge all your necessities. Seamlessly power a heater, portable fridge, lamp, and TV.

