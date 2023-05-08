UGREEN’s new PowerRoam portable power stations pack dual 100W USB-C, more [deal]

Today, UGREEN, a well-known brand in the charging and portable power space, is introducing two new PowerRoam power stations with 680Wh and 1,024Wh capacities, respectively. Both the PowerRoam 600 and 1200 from UGREEN feature numerous AC output options, up to two 100W USB-C ports, and more. Whether you’ve got a camping trip coming up or just want to be able to run some small appliances if the power goes out, these power stations are up to the task. Keep reading to find out more and also how you can save with launch-day discounts.

UGREEN’s latest PowerRoam power stations pack a punch

We’ll start out with the larger UGREEN PowerRoam 1200, which is a 1,024Wh portable power station. It has the ability to output up to 1,200W continuously to connected AC devices, with up to 2,500W of peak output should the need arise. There are a total of six AC ports with two 100W USB-C outputs, two more USB-A ports that dish out 22.5W each, and even three combined car/DC outlets with a total of 120W of power. This all comprises a combined 13 outputs from this one power station, which allows it to run your entire campsite (or even RV/shed/home) with relative ease.

The smaller PowerRoam 600 packs a total of 680Wh of capacity and features a sustained 600W output from the five AC ports, which peak at 1,500W should the need come up. While you might lose one AC port compared to the larger PowerRoam 1200, you’re still retaining the same two 100W USB-C plugs, two 22.5W USB-A, and three car/DC ports.

Outside of that, both models share a relatively similar feature setup. Utilizing LiFePO4 batteries, you’ll find that these portable power stations have a “6x longer service life compared to traditional lithium ion)” systems, shipping with 10-year warranties all around. You’ll also find integration with the UGREEN app on your smartphone, which will let you monitor how much charge is left, enable or disable the energy-saving or quiet modes, and even access the child safety lock.

The UGREEN PowerRoam 600 Portable Power Station has a retail price of $649 but is launching with a $100 on-page coupon to drop the price to $549. The larger PowerRoam 1200 comes in at $999, but the $150 on-page coupon drops it to $749, making it a compelling option for sure.

9to5Toys’ Take

UGREEN is well-known here at 9to5Toys for delivering quality power accessories without breaking the bank. While the PowerRoam 600 and 1200 portable power stations are fairly pricey, they at least deliver a solid experience all around. With both models having two 100W USB-C ports and either five or six AC plugs, there’s a lot to like here for sure.

While I’m not ready to buy a power station myself, the PowerRoam 1200 just shot up toward the top of my list for whenever my wife and I eventually plan our solar-powered RV in the next few years.

