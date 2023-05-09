Jackery Explorer PRO solar bundles outfit your off-grid setup from $1,357 (Reg. $1,600+)

Amazon is now offering the Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO Solar Power Station for $2,199 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. With a usual $2,499 going rate, today’s offer arrives with $300 in savings attached to go alongside its second-best price to date. This has been beaten once before this year when it dropped during a 1-day sale over a month ago, for comparison. Those who don’t need the solar panel can also score the power station on its own for $1,849, down from $2,099. Jackery’s Explorer 2000 Pro arrives as one of the brand’s most capable portable power stations yet with a 2160Wh output. Its three AC outlets come backed by dual USB-A as well as a pair of 100W USB-C ports for topping off smartphones, MacBooks, and other gadgets. So whether you’re looking for a tailgate companion for those upcoming games through the end of the year, or just want some extra power on-hand in case of emergencies, this power station has you covered. Then you can rely on the bundled SolarSaga 200W panel for a completely off-grid setup. Head below for more.

Also getting in on much of the same bundle savings, the Jackery 1000 PRO power station comes packaged together with a pair of 80W SolarSaga panels at $1,357. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon for that price to apply, with the $240 in savings dropping the usual $1,600 going rate lower than we’ve seen in months. This package gives you much of the same off-grid experience as the lead deal, just with a smaller internal capacity and less power output. But if your campsite or tailgating rig can get away without as much juice, then the added savings will surely be appreciated.

Jackery did however just release its latest flagship offering yet. The new Explorer 3000 Pro makes a debut as the brand’s most capable portable power station yet, and right now you can lock-in $400 in savings when you pre-order the behemoth. It doesn’t matter if you’re an avid camper or need some power at a tailgate, this portable battery can handle it all. Not to mention, just lending a helping hand during power outages thanks to the 3,024Wh capacity.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the new season, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, other electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live to start off spring with more of a green focus.

Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO features:

At 2,160 Wh capacity, 2,200W AC power and 4,400W peak power, the Solar Generator 2000 Pro delivers the fastest solar recharging yet for Jackery. Powering all your imaginable appliances for outdoor and home emergency use, including pellet smokers, mini coolers, ebikes, refrigerators, air conditioners and more. The power station can be fully charged with 2 SolarSaga 200W solar panels in only 7.5 hours, and just 2 hours via AC wall outlet, and charged via car port.

