Apple’s just-refreshed HomePod 2 sees very first discount to $279

B&H today is now offering the very first chance to save on Apple’s just-released HomePod 2. Having hit the scene just before spring this year, the new addition to its Siri-enabled smart speaker stable is now finally seeing some savings attached. Apple’s HomePod 2 now sells for $279 shipped for the white model, delivering a $20 price cut from the usual $299 going rate. This is not only a new all-time low, but the only discount we’ve seen so far. The Midnight black model sells for $289, as well.

Apple’s new HomePod 2 delivers much of the same hi-fi listening as before, just with a refreshed build to go alongside the second-generation status. There’s still Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support to complement the beamforming sound and room sensing tech that automatically tunes drivers to your surroundings. New this time around is onboard Thread and Matter support to complement all of Siri’s smart home prowess, as well as a U1 chip for quick music handoff. Apple has built a temperature and humidity sensor into the speaker, all of which is powered by a new S7 chip that results in better sounding audio than the original model. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage.

Apple’s HomePod mini on the other hand arrives in one of five fun colorways at a more affordable price point. It’ll deliver all of the expected hands-free Siri access as with the all-new smart speaker on sale above, just in a more compact build that won’t serenade your home on quite the same level. It’s on sale for $95 right now courtesy of B&H, too. But if you’re really looking to walk away with some savings, we’re still tracking some certified refurbished models at $65 each. If you’re wondering whether just going with the flagship model above is the right call or not, we previously broke down the differences between not only the HomePod 2 and its mini counterpart, but also the original model that started it all.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week's other best deals.

HomePod 2 features:

The HomePod is also packed with Siri and a host of smart features. Providing you with more than just voice control over music, Siri and the HomePod can set reminders, send messages, control smart devices, and even set up automated responses based on sound, temperature, and humidity. More than just a speaker, the HomePod can easily become the centerpiece of your smart home.

