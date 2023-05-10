Save $499 on M2 MacBook Air from $800 in Woot refurb sale, plus M1 MacBook Air at $550

Woot today has now launched its latest refurbished Apple sale, this time putting MacBooks in the spotlight. Marking down some of the latest Apple Silicon devices alongside deeper discounts on older models, everything ships for free for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. A favorite amongst the savings and easily the most notable offer is delivering one of the very first chances to save on a refurbished M2 MacBook Air from a trusted retailer. Normally you’d pay $1,299 for Apple’s latest portable macOS machine, but right now pricing starts from $799.99. There are three different conditions, including scratch and dent, refurbished, and open box, offering a few different ways to get in on the savings without paying for a new model. Regardless, there are some of the best discounts yet at up to $499 off.

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air did the unthinkable when it launched last year, following up its beloved M1 predecessor with much of the same popularity. All thanks to the second-generation Apple Silicon performance, the updated M2 chip pairs with a refreshed exterior that brings some of the pro form-factor cues over to the thin and light. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

Today’s sale at Woot also makes one of the best values in macOS even better. Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is still as beloved of a device as they come, despite having released in 2020. Now Woot is dropping the 256GB/8GB configuration down to $549.99 in refurbished condition. Normally fetching $999, you’re looking at the best prices ever thanks to the $449 in savings. This is $120 below our previous mention, as well, and those who don’t want a scratch and dent model will find Grade A refurbished offerings at $719.99. All three colors are also available in the sale, too.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook found above, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of the other best deals now that we’re into the latter half of the work week.

M2 MacBook Air features:

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

