MSI’s $700 Bravo 15 RX 6500M gaming laptop packs a 1080p 144Hz display at $200 off

Best Buy is offering the MSI Bravo 15 Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RX 6500M Gaming Laptop for $699.99 shipped. Down from a $900 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and saves you $200 at the same time. Ready to take your gaming setup on-the-go, the Bravo 15 laptop from MSI packs a decent punch for the price. Packing the Ryzen 7 5800H processor alongside the RX 6500M you’ll find that there’s more than enough power to play your favorite games at 1080p and even do some content creation work as well. On top of that, you’ll get a 144Hz 1080p display which means you can play games at high frame rates without having to worry about the screen not keeping up. For I/O, you’ll find USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and Ethernet ports on this laptop to plug in a wide range of accessories. Plus, there’s Wi-Fi 6 as well for near-Gigabit speed wireless performance. Keep reading for more.

Pair your new laptop with the Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse paired with the Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard for $173 at Amazon. The bundle delivers a premium gaming mouse and keyboard to your new setup, which would make it easy to convert the laptop into a desktop given how much power it has.

Those who prefer Apple computers will want to consider the M2 MacBook Air on sale at up to $400 off. Pricing starts at $800 in the latest Woot refurbished sale and you’ll even find the previous-generation M1 MacBook Air on sale at $550, which makes it a bargain in and of itself. However, for more PC gaming deals, we have a dedicated guide with everything that we’ve found so far this week in one convenient place.

MSI Bravo 15 Gaming Laptop features:

Ambush at the peak-point, overlooking the enemy and about to march strongly, Bravo 15 is ready to ignite the gaming world. Combining the latest AMD Ryzen 5800H processor and AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics together, Bravo 15 satisfies the gamer’s imagination in gaming. With the MSI exclusive thermal solution – Cooler Boost 5, empower the full performance of CPU and GPU. Also the 144Hz gaming display provides sharp and smooth visuals so gamers never miss a beat. Take advantage of Bravo 15 and soar like thunderbird in the game battlefield!.

