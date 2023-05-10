Satechi launches annual Mother’s Day sale with 20% off popular Apple chargers, hubs, more

Satechi is helping you score some new tech for mom, with the launch of its annual Mother’s Day sale now ushering in 20% in savings across the site. Just apply code MOTHER at checkout to lock-in the savings, which also includes free shipping across the board in orders over $40. Be sure to go shop the entire sale here, or just head below the fold as we break down all of our favorites. Satechi makes some of our favorite accessories for everything in Apple’s stable, be it the latest Macs, iPads, or iPhones, and all of it is on sale.

If you’re rocking a new M2 Mac mini, Satechi’s Stand & Hub is an essential upgrade. Marked down to $79.99, this one lands at $20 off the usual $100 going rate in order to match the best price of the year. Arriving as a complement to all of Apple’s Mac mini models, Satechi’s Stand & Hub packs a matching metal build and rests underneath Apple’s most compact Mac. It packs a series of front-facing I/O for added convenience on plugging in devices, as well as a built-in M.2 SATA SSD slot for adding some extra storage. We found it to be an essential upgrade for Mac mini owners in our previous Tested with 9to5Toys review that took a look at it as an M1 companion, though this model will work with the new M2 Mac mini, as well.

Alongside all of the newer gear getting in on the savings at 20% off, Satechi is also offering some deeper price cuts on some of its older releases. Applying the same code as noted above will take an extra 20% off some gear that is already discounted in the first place. You’ll find all of those eligible savings right here.

One of the more beloved offerings in the brand’s stable, Satechi’s Dock5 Charging Station now sells for for $40. Down from the usual $60 price it fetches these day, you’re now looking at 33% in savings and a new all-time low at $8 under our previous mention. This multi-device charger from Satechi delivers a space to refuel up to five different devices at a time to tame your entire kit of Apple devices. Dock5 kicks things off with an integrated 10W Qi pad as well as dual USB-A slots and a pair of 20W USB-C ports to round out the package. I loved it in my original review, and it still remains an essential accessory in my workstation setup.

Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac mini features:

The Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac mini with SSD Enclosure elevates and transforms your M1 Mac Mini into a powerful, surprisingly compact workstation. Featuring a USB-C data port, three USB-A data ports, micro/SD card readers, 3.5mm headphone jack port, and now equipped with an internal SSD enclosure, to provide convenient access to all of your peripherals. Optimized for M1 Mac Mini, the Satechi Stand & Hub will quickly become a natural extension of your modern workspace.

