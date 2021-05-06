You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Satechi has long been in the market of supplying those in the Apple ecosystem with a variety of accessories that not only look great with matching aluminum finishes but also upgrade some aspect of your setup. Earlier this year, the brand launched its first charging station geared towards tackling the power requirements of five devices with its Satechi Dock5. Today, we’re taking a hands-on look at the unique charger to see if its versatile design is actually worthy of gracing your desk setup or nightstand. Head below for all of the details in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Hands-on with the Satechi Dock5 charger

Just about everything you need to know about the recent Satechi Dock5 charging station is right in the name. It can refuel five devices at a time, thanks to wielding a variety of ports and ways to top off your gadgets. But whether or not the accessory actually does a good job at that is another story.

Supporting 70W of overall power output, the Satechi Dock5 packs a unique design that stores the actual chargers into a rotund housing that’s topped with a series of silicone fins to slot in everything from iPhones and iPads to power banks and more. There are notably a pair of 20W USB-C ports, which are supplemented by dual 2.4A USB-A slots. And to bring the total number of supported devices up to five, there’s a 10W Qi pad integrated into the top, as well.

So is having everything bundled into a single charging solution actually a smart move, and does the Satechi Dock5 deliver a compelling solution at its $60 list price? Let’s dive in.

Here’s a look at the spec sheet:

Ideal for your family home, workspace, classroom, and more, the Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station keeps all your electronics in one place to help de-clutter and organize while recharging your smartphone and tablets

Powers up to five USB devices simultaneously with a Qi wireless charging slot (up to 10W), two USB-C PD ports (up to 20W each), and two USB-A ports (up to 12W each)

Features Qi wireless charging to easily power your iPhone or AirPods Pro with a convenient LED indicator that displays its charging status

ETL and CE certified with over-temperature protection for peace of mind when charging, so you can quickly yet safely power all your devices. We always recommend using certified charging cables to ensure safety

9to5Toys’ Take:

I’ve had the Satechi Dock5 resting on the side of my desk for the past few weeks and have been really enjoying just how convenient it is to drop in a device and have things remain relatively tidy. There have been other accessories that aim to accomplish much the same feat as the Satechi Dock5, but none of the ones I’ve tried have been anywhere near as effective at actually providing a one-stop shop for charging. While everything being packed into a streamlined design is certainly a perk, it’s what chargers the brand actually opted to include that really make it worth the cash in my book.

Alongside its convenient design, having a pair of 20W USB-C ports at my disposal has been so helpful lately for refueling my iPad, as well as some larger power banks that usually take forever to top off. The pair of USB-A slots are also a nice touch, and while I think most of us won’t have a shortage of Qi chargers throughout our homes at this point, it’s nice to have another one built right into the base.

Though on the topic of the Satechi Dock5’s form-factor, given how most of the brand’s other accessories are made of aluminum, I was expecting much of the same here, only to be a bit let down. Instead, the base is comprised of a sturdy plastic, which is still pretty durable and feels anything but cheap. Though, it was something that differs from the usual Satechi releases. Not much of a downside, just worth noting, considering some of the marketing materials give it the appearance of an aluminum casing.

And in the realm of surprises, I honestly didn’t expect to actually use the fins built into the top as much as I have. If saving space is the name of the game, then Satechi’s inclusion of this design makes it a winner.

The bottom line is, if you’re someone who has more devices floating around your house than you can count off the top of your head, then picking up the Satechi Dock5 will certainly making refueling everything much less trivial. Designating it as the spot to refuel power banks or any other devices shared amongst families or friends is really where Satechi’s charging station shines.

Entering with a list price of $59.99, it’s not the most affordable charging station on the market, but it’s also not your average solution either. And for all of the ways that Satechi mixed things up, the Dock5 is certainly one that I can recommend at the price.

Buy the Satechi Dock5 charging station now

